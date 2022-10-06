Read full article on original website
Related
Taylour Paige Marries Rivington Starchild
“Zola” actress Taylour Paige is taking the next major step in her relationship with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The pair tied the knot on Wednesday, the same day she turned 32. Some of the guests to attend the wedding include her “Zola” co-star Riley Keough, her “Hit the Floor”...
Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble
Beyoncé was spotted on the scene for her latest Club Renaissance party in a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Nicki Minaj tells Garcelle Beauvais why her White husband left her (video)
Rapper Nicki Minaj is still harboring intense anger and resentment at Garcelle Beauvais and subsequently went volcanic on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star during a recent radio appearance. As many remember, Beauvais and the rest of “The Real” cast invited the woman, Jennifer Hough, who accused...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Kim Burrell Tries To Shade Yolanda Adams, But Tamron Hall Shuts Her Down, Respectfully
On Sept. 29, controversial Gospel singer Kim Burrell paid a visit to The Tamron Hall Show where she tried to stir up a little drama on set with the revered talk show host.
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
Comments / 4