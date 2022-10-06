Read full article on original website
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Homer-ific! Detroit Red Wings have a new, ambitious No. 96 in Jake Walman
Jake Walman needed a new number to wear, because the No. 8 he briefly wore last season with the Detroit Red Wings had been given to a newcomer. He liked his birth year, so he googled "Red Wings" and "96" to see what that would look like. The results came up with page after page of Tomas Holmstrom, the former 10th-round pick who went on to win four Stanley Cups and play more than 1,000 games with the Wings.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
How Patrick Kane, Blackhawks Are Adjusting on Power Play Without Alex DeBrincat
COLORADO — Patrick Kane prides himself on being able to play with anybody. Sure, he would appreciate some linemate consistency but he always takes it upon himself to never skip a beat, no matter who he's playing with. Kane is in the process of developing some early chemistry with...
MLive.com
Red Wings assign top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings believe goaltender Sebastian Cossa is ready for professional hockey, assigning the 15th overall pick from 2021 to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Cossa, 19, made only two preseason appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and stopped 20-of-21 shots. Cossa might eventually wind up with the ECHL...
MLive.com
Red Wings assign Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings gave top defense prospect Simon Edvinsson a good, long look in the preseason and decided he needs some development time in the AHL. Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, was among 15 players assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. The Red Wings...
NBC Sports Chicago Announces Blackhawks Coverage for 2022-23 Season
CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers
With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson to Miss Start of Season Due to Visa Issues
COLORADO — The Blackhawks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but he won't be with the team for the start of the regular season due to visa issues. Head coach Luke Richardson said after Monday's practice in Denver that Dickinson is expected to miss the...
The Sabres name Kyle Okposo their captain.
After playing 529 games with the New York Islanders, Okposo signed a free agent contract with the Sabres in 2016 and has played 380 games with Buffalo
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Myers, Boeser, Dickinson & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks release their opening day roster. Additionally, Tyler Myers highlights a group of players who will be injured to start the season. Meanwhile, head coach Bruce Boudreau is hopeful winger Brock Boeser returns from his hand injury earlier than expected. Lastly, the organization traded centre Jason Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks last week.
