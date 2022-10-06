Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A LandslideThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins TodayAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas
Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?. The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination. For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical...
NBC Los Angeles
Offbeat Dumplings and Local Brews Star at This San Gabriel Food Fest
Plenty of towns put their own savory spin on the seasonal idea of "Oktoberfest," lining up their own luscious eats, festive sounds, and other autumn-inspired happenings. This, of course, can mean a whole bountiful bouquet of bite-centered bashes with "-berfest" in their names festooning the month of October. Sometimes, however,...
NBC Los Angeles
Group of Women in Hacienda Heights is Spreading the Culture of Mariachi Music
Inside a home studio in Hacienda Heights the Mariachi Divas are giving us a delicious taste of Mexican culture that dates back hundreds of years. The woman who founded this all female group in the late 90s is Cindy Shea, a single mother of two who fell in love with the music.
NBC Los Angeles
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso to Face Off in Mayoral Debate With LA City Council in Turmoil
Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso will make their pitches to Los Angeles voters Tuesday night in the final debate between the two candidates seeking to become the city's next mayor. The landscape of the race to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti has changed dramatically in the days leading up to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
You Might See More Green Benches Around Orange County, Here's Why
Mental health and well being of all is a global priority that's the theme of Mental Health Awareness Day. Some people might even find a place to care for their own mental health at some local parks. The statistics might be alarming but according to the World Health Organization, 700,000...
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Police Investigate Three Home Burglaries in One Night
Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials said on Twitter. A woman reported that she saw three male suspects in her backyard who fled before officers arrived and did not break into the home.
NBC Los Angeles
Body of Garden Grove Man Recovered From Lake Havasu
A body recovered from western Arizona's Lake Havasu over the weekend was identified as that of a 47-year-old Garden Grove man. The man was positively identified Sunday as Michael Dean Phan, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. Witnesses reported a man jumping from a boat Saturday into Lake Havasu,...
NBC Los Angeles
Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front
Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Nury Martinez to Resign as LA City Council President in Wake of Recording That Included Racist Slurs
Nury Martinez announced Monday that she will resign as Los Angeles City Council President. The announcement made in an email sent from her office comes after the release of a recorded October 2021 conversation involving Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León. They apologized Sunday for an attack on colleague Mike Bonin during the recorded conversation that included racist slurs by Martinez directed at Bonin's young son.
NBC Los Angeles
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash
A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
NBC Los Angeles
Nury Martinez Announces ‘Leave of Absence' From City Council
Nury Martinez, one day after resigning from her position as Los Angeles City Council President, announced that she is taking a "leave of absence" from her seat on the Council. "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making," Martinez said in a statement sent from her office on Tuesday morning.
NBC Los Angeles
Ron Herrera, LA County Federation of Labor Head, Resigns After Leaked Audio
The LA County Federation of Labor released an official statement Tuesday morning stating that Ron Herrera, the organization's head, resigned from his position Monday night after a leaked audio of LA city councilmembers making racist remarks was posted to social media. Also in that statement, the organization called for the...
Comments / 0