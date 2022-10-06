ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas

Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?. The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination. For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical...
CALABASAS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Offbeat Dumplings and Local Brews Star at This San Gabriel Food Fest

Plenty of towns put their own savory spin on the seasonal idea of "Oktoberfest," lining up their own luscious eats, festive sounds, and other autumn-inspired happenings. This, of course, can mean a whole bountiful bouquet of bite-centered bashes with "-berfest" in their names festooning the month of October. Sometimes, however,...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Long Beach Police Investigate Three Home Burglaries in One Night

Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials said on Twitter. A woman reported that she saw three male suspects in her backyard who fled before officers arrived and did not break into the home.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Body of Garden Grove Man Recovered From Lake Havasu

A body recovered from western Arizona's Lake Havasu over the weekend was identified as that of a 47-year-old Garden Grove man. The man was positively identified Sunday as Michael Dean Phan, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. Witnesses reported a man jumping from a boat Saturday into Lake Havasu,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front

Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
RIALTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nury Martinez to Resign as LA City Council President in Wake of Recording That Included Racist Slurs

Nury Martinez announced Monday that she will resign as Los Angeles City Council President. The announcement made in an email sent from her office comes after the release of a recorded October 2021 conversation involving Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León. They apologized Sunday for an attack on colleague Mike Bonin during the recorded conversation that included racist slurs by Martinez directed at Bonin's young son.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash

A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nury Martinez Announces ‘Leave of Absence' From City Council

Nury Martinez, one day after resigning from her position as Los Angeles City Council President, announced that she is taking a "leave of absence" from her seat on the Council. "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making," Martinez said in a statement sent from her office on Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA

