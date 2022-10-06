ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Atticus Parker’s Sophomore Film ‘Atrabilious’ Toplined By Leon Addison Brown With Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Wright, More

By Valerie Complex
 5 days ago
(Clockwise from top left) Whoopi Goldberg, Leon Addison Brown, Alec Baldwin and Jeffrey Wright Timothy White/Getty

EXCLUSIVE: Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin and Jeffrey Wright are among the cast set to star in Atrabilious, the second feature film made by 18-year-old William Atticus Parker. The pic is now wrapping principal photography.

Parker, the son of Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot Atrabilious with A-list actors in New York City on a micro-budget much like his first pic, Forty Winks.

Atrabilious follows Steven Joyner (Brown) as he tries to solve the mystery behind his son’s sudden, tragic and potentially fabricated death. Atrabilious is a bar where the grief-stricken go to heal and move on with their lives, but what does it have to do with the disappearance of Steven’s son?

The cast also includes Mark Boone Junior, Lewis Black, Evan Jonigkeit, Joel de la Fuente, David Pittu, Andy Karl, Ward Horton, Hunter Parrish, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Dan Finnerty

Atrabilious is the darkly comedic and magical characterization of grief,” Parker said. “It’s a story I’ve wanted to tell for a while, and I’m so glad I get to do so with this wonderful cast and crew.”

Daniel Harlow of Bunker 15 Films is executive producer and Sabina Friedman-Seitz is co-producer. Ash Parker, William’s sister, wrote and recorded an original song for the film.

The filmmakers are now in discussions with distributors and crafting a festival release strategy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
