L'Observateur
LWF, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Publish Coloring Book To Help Reawaken Tunica Language
MARKSVILLE – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) have published a 64-page educational coloring book that depicts native Louisiana wildlife while helping reawaken the Tunica language. “Recognizing our shared interest in native wildlife, this was a natural opportunity for LWF to work with the Tunica-Biloxi...
L'Observateur
Louisiana, Missouri Request Depositions and Add 47 Defendants to Lawsuit Against Federal Government for Alleged Collusion with Social Media Companies
MONROE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67 defendants) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Louisiana and Missouri plan to file a motion on Friday requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
L'Observateur
LWFC Adopts Notice Of Intent To Modify Spotted Seatrout Size And Bag Limits
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to increase the minimum size limit of spotted seatrout to 13.5 inches total length from the current 12 inches minimum total length and to decrease the current 25 fish daily bag limit to 15 fish daily bag limit. Modifications in this rule create one statewide size and bag limit, removing the separate regulations in coastal western Louisiana.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
L'Observateur
Reminder: Flounder Season Set to Close October 15 to November 30 for Commercial and Recreational Sectors
The annual closed season for the recreational and commercial harvest of Southern Flounder from October 15 through November 30 of each year, is approaching. This statewide closure for Southern Flounder is for all sectors and all gear types, including any flounder caught as bycatch in any other fishery. Exemptions that previously existed for southern flounder caught as bycatch on a shrimping trip are no longer applicable. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) was granted the authority by the Legislature to modify the shrimping bycatch exemption if the flounder stock is overfished and/or undergoing overfishing.
L'Observateur
$1M lotto ticket sold at Matherne’s in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Matherne’s Supermarket on Airline Highway in LaPlace sold a winning $1,000,000 lotto ticket in last Tuesday’s Mega Millions Drawing, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. The winning ticket holder matched five numbers in the Mega Millions October 4, 2022 drawing. For more information about the...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
L'Observateur
SCSO: 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤-𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭. 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞, 𝐋𝐀
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at around 2 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of Riverview Drive in St. Rose. The subject took a pink and nude colored Coach shoulder bag with gold straps. The vehicle was unlocked.
L'Observateur
Reward being offered for information regarding the death of Trevor Sanders
A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Trevor Sanders of LaPlace. He was 41. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, about 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1500 block of Natchez Lane in LaPlace in reference to a man unresponsive lying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers learned the male subject, identified as Sanders, had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.
L'Observateur
SJSO investigating homicide in LaPlace
Detectives with the St. John Parish Office are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of Yasmine Halum Haitham, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Haitham, laying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Haitham was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. No motive is known at this time.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Florida man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
On October 6, 2022, patrons and employees of a bar on Williams Blvd called 9-1-1 when they observed a male subject acting suspicious in the bar. Upon their arrival, officers observed Jamie Cole, 44, Florida, sleeping at the bar with marijuana on the bar in front of him and around the base of his bar stool on the floor. Officers interviewed Cole and discovered he is a Florida resident who has been residing in motels around the area. Officers found Cole in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol. Officers also observed the stock of a rifle protruding from his luggage, upon investigation the rifle was reported stolen. A search incidental to arrest found Cole in possession of 11.8 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution and 39 grams of marijuana.
L'Observateur
Update: More information regarding Sunday’s shooting
