ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0g6l_0iOjSHzr00

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone’s favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.

We’re all in agreement that a hot dog is a sandwich, right? No, well, something we can agree on since it’s a fact, October is National Sausage Month and it’s time to eat and celebrate sausages of all kinds, but to never forget the humble hot dog.

“Regardless of your personal tastes and preferences, there’s a good chance that you’ll find a sausage variety that will make your tastebuds happy. Traditional pork sausages are a fan favorite, but there are also some excellent chicken varieties out there as well. Vegetarians and vegans can even rejoice; many grocery stores carry soy sausages too,” NationalToday says.

So, where can you find the best hot dog across the country? Eat This, Not That! released a report on the best hot dog in every state across America and my goodness we’re hungry. “We all know that it would be a foodie crime to go to a place like Chicago or New York City and leave without eating at least one. But the truth is, every state has a food truck or restaurant that serves up a five-star dog,” the report says.

When it comes to Texas, of course, Dallas does food right, no disrespect to the other cities by any means, but the heart of North Texas knows food. To no surprise, the best hot dog in Texas can be found at Dallas’ Angry Dog.

The report says, “When in search of the best hot dog in Texas, head straight to the dive bar Angry Dog and order its signature dish: a grilled Kosher hot dog slathered with chunky chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and onions. Craving a cold beer? You’re in luck again! Angry Dog has over 100 craft beers on the menu.”

This eatery started out as a humble bar, but like most people having a couple of brews, they got hungry. “No Michelin stars. We’re a bar and we serve the best bar food around. No live music ever, no loud music of any description. Sports on TV and plenty of TVs, but Angry Dog is not a sports bar either. Just a good bar with good food,” Angry Dog says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
CW33

Texas home to 2 of the best vegan burgers in the US, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to give vegan or plant-based food a try? Well, World Plant-Based Burger Day is being celebrated on Monday, October 10!. So, here’s your chance to give it a shot, but where would you have to go to try the best vegan burger? PETA released a report of the top 10 vegan burgers in the U.S. and two Texas restaurants made the list.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Dogs#Pork Sausage#Good Food#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
GILMER, TX
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
PLANO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy