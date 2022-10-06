ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Supply drop helps Central Florida residents impacted by Ian

DELTONA, Fla. - The community came together to help their neighbors in need in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Deltona firefighters and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drop-off event in Deltona. "Whatever we can do to help because we know a lot of people are flooded...
villages-news.com

Representing the Developer or the residents?

This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
fox35orlando.com

Financial losses due to Ian's powerful punch continue to mount

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As the aftermath of Hurricane Ian continues to disrupt everyday life in parts of Florida where the storm wreaked havoc, data outlining financial and agricultural losses is trickling in. State law enforcement officials reported Thursday evening that the death toll attributed to Ian had risen to 92,...
fox35orlando.com

DCF announces first disaster SNAP program in response to Hurricane Ian: how to register

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. The program provides food assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP). Officials said...
fox35orlando.com

10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
fox35orlando.com

Fixing flooded Sanford road could cost at least $1 million

SANFORD, Fla. - While floodwaters continued to creep up around Sanford City Hall Monday, officials inside discussed what they needed to do next. Because of soft soil, the stretch of Seminole Boulevard could require at least a million dollars to fix, something that could take away from other projects according to the city's director of public works.
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek

Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida. "We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
Florida Weekly

FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery

The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
fox35orlando.com

Neighbors bring food, medicine to Florida residents stranded in flooded areas

Enterprise, Fla. - People who are living in flooded areas are getting help from their neighbors who are using boats and kayaks to deliver medicine and food. Homes in the Stone Island neighborhood in Volusia County, near Lake Monroe, are completely flooded. Some homes have two feet of water in them and others that are more elevated are still dry, but their houses are surrounded by water. In some areas, you can only access homes by boat.
thenextmiami.com

Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test

Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
