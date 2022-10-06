Read full article on original website
Deadline to register to vote in Florida is Tuesday: Here's 3 ways to register
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday is your last chance to register to vote for the upcoming Florida midterm elections, which includes races for Congress, governor, and other statewide offices. Anyone not registered will not be able to cast their ballots on Nov. 8. Below are three ways you can choose...
Are Florida homeowners required to disclose past flood damage when selling a house?
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian left almost everything that Polly Joy owned in ruins. "As you can see down in there it’s starting to mold," she said as she showed us around her Kissimmee home. When Joy bought her home in 1995, she says she was never...
Supply drop helps Central Florida residents impacted by Ian
DELTONA, Fla. - The community came together to help their neighbors in need in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Deltona firefighters and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drop-off event in Deltona. "Whatever we can do to help because we know a lot of people are flooded...
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
Representing the Developer or the residents?
This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
Financial losses due to Ian's powerful punch continue to mount
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As the aftermath of Hurricane Ian continues to disrupt everyday life in parts of Florida where the storm wreaked havoc, data outlining financial and agricultural losses is trickling in. State law enforcement officials reported Thursday evening that the death toll attributed to Ian had risen to 92,...
DCF announces first disaster SNAP program in response to Hurricane Ian: how to register
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. The program provides food assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP). Officials said...
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
Fixing flooded Sanford road could cost at least $1 million
SANFORD, Fla. - While floodwaters continued to creep up around Sanford City Hall Monday, officials inside discussed what they needed to do next. Because of soft soil, the stretch of Seminole Boulevard could require at least a million dollars to fix, something that could take away from other projects according to the city's director of public works.
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
Food, medication delivered by boat to Florida flood victims
Some residents in Volusia County are trapped in their homes due to floodwaters from Ian. They are relying on the generosity of others who are delivering food and other essentials. Others have been kayaking to get to work and school.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek
Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida. "We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
They moved to Florida to start over after natural disasters. Now, they're reeling from another hurricane.
The water slipped in through the walls first, before there was a loud boom and it came spilling into the bedrooms of Jennifer Rosa Rivera’s apartment around 3 a.m. as Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. Rosa Rivera, 31, and her partner, Guillermo Cuero, faced a difficult choice to protect their...
Ian flooding causes sewage to pour into Florida's Indian River Lagoon
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc on the Indian River Lagoon. Water overflow in Brevard County is causing millions of gallons of sewage to leak into the lagoon – enough switch to fill 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Environmentalists say it's the last thing this...
Neighbors bring food, medicine to Florida residents stranded in flooded areas
Enterprise, Fla. - People who are living in flooded areas are getting help from their neighbors who are using boats and kayaks to deliver medicine and food. Homes in the Stone Island neighborhood in Volusia County, near Lake Monroe, are completely flooded. Some homes have two feet of water in them and others that are more elevated are still dry, but their houses are surrounded by water. In some areas, you can only access homes by boat.
UCF students search for places to stay after apartments destroyed by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A week and a half since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, some University of Central Florida students are still looking for a place to stay. Many of those students aren’t just looking for a home, but they are also looking to replace all of their belongings. At...
Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test
Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
