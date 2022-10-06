ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar sentences Japanese journalist to seven years in prison

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8s78_0iOjSELg00
World News

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to serve seven years in prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat has said.

Toru Kubota was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, said Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy.

The sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning that Mr Kubota faces seven years of confinement.

The military’s information office said in a statement that a separate trial is continuing on a charge of violating immigration law. A hearing on the immigration charge is scheduled for October 12.

The electronic transactions law covers offences that involve spreading false or provocative information online and carries a prison term of seven to 15 years. Incitement is a catch-all political law covering activities deemed to cause unrest, and has been used frequently against journalists and dissidents, usually with a three-year prison term.

Mr Kubota was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s largest city, after taking photos and videos of a small flash protest against the military’s 2021 takeover in which it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Mr Kubota was the fifth foreign journalist detained in Myanmar after the military seized power. US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, who worked for local publications, and freelancers Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan were eventually deported before serving full prison sentences.

Since the military seized power, it has forced at least 12 media outlets to shut down and arrested at least 142 journalists, 57 of whom remain detained. Most of those still detained are being held under the incitement charge for allegedly causing fear, spreading false news, or agitating against a government employee.

Some of the closed media outlets have continued operating without a licence, publishing online as their staff members dodge arrest. Others operate from exile.

The army’s takeover triggered mass public protests that the military and police responded to with lethal force, triggering armed resistance and escalating violence.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog group based in Thailand, 2,336 civilians have died in the military government’s crackdown on opponents and at least 15,757 people have been arrested.

The military said soon after Mr Kubota’s arrest that he was detained while taking pictures and videos of 10-15 protesters in Yangon’s South Dagon township. It said he confessed to police that he had contacted participants in the protest a day earlier to arrange to film it.

A graduate of Tokyo’s Keio University with a master’s degree from the University of the Arts London, Mr Kubota, 26 at the time of his arrest, has undertaken assignments for Yahoo! News Japan, Vice Japan and Al Jazeera English.

His work has focused on ethnic conflicts, immigrants and refugee issues, including the plight of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

The military is particularly sensitive about the Rohingya issue because international courts are considering whether it committed serious human rights abuses, including genocide, in a brutal 2017 counterinsurgency campaign that caused more than 700,000 members of the Muslim minority to flee to neighboring Bangladesh for safety.

Japan has historically maintained warm relations with Myanmar, including under previous military governments. It takes a softer line toward Myanmar’s current government than do many Western nations, which treat it as a pariah state for its poor human rights record and undermining of democracy, and have imposed economic and political sanctions against its army rulers and their families and cronies.

In Tokyo, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said Mr Kubota is in good health.

“The Japanese government continues to request the Myanmar authorities an early release of Mr Kubota,” Mr Isozaki said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Political Prisoners#Japanese#The Japanese Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
newschain

Families mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Tuesday to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care centre in Thailand. Families bid their final goodbyes at a Buddhist temple a short...
SOCIETY
newschain

Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling

A Briton living in Ukraine has described a “sense of violation” he will “never get over” after bombing continued in the country’s capital city. James Canning-Cooke, 50, an investor originally from Wiltshire, has been living in Kyiv for the past seven years and witnessed a Russian cruise missile attack on Monday.
EUROPE
newschain

Man charged after three people stabbed in bungled phone robbery

A 25-year-old man has been charged over an attempted robbery in the City of London in which three people were stabbed. Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy