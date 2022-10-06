CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...

