Charges filed in weekend murder outside Loop nightclub

Prosecutors have filed charges against a Near North Side man in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting outside a downtown Chicago nightclub. Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, will appear in bond court Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, according to CPD. Authorities said Turnipseed shot and killed 38-year-old Artemis Harris following...
Chicago Pair Nabbed in NoDak Drug Bust

North Dakota Highway Patrol discovered more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on a routine traffic stop last week south of Thompson, North Dakota. Julian Madrigal, 30, and Alexa Martinez, 26, both from Chicago, have been arrested, and charged federally with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more).
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Chicago Police Department struggles as burnt-out cops quit, with some heading to burbs

CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...
Police searching for suspects in Woodlawn break-ins

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for whoever broke into several homes in the Woodlawn neighborhood last week.The homes targeted are near 63rd and Cottage Grove. The incidents took place at the following locations and times: • 6300 block of South Maryland Ave. on October 5 at 9 p.m.• 6300 block of South Vernon Ave. on October 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. • 6400 block of South Rhodes Ave. between October 3, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. and October 7, 2022 at 3:20 P.M.    Police said the offenders forced open doors and stole belongings when nobody was home.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8384.
Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
