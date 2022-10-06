Read full article on original website
Related
cwbchicago.com
Charges filed in weekend murder outside Loop nightclub
Prosecutors have filed charges against a Near North Side man in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting outside a downtown Chicago nightclub. Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, will appear in bond court Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, according to CPD. Authorities said Turnipseed shot and killed 38-year-old Artemis Harris following...
CPD: Remains in freezer believed to be woman after bloody rags discovered at Foster Beach
CHICAGO — A suspect is in custody after the discovery of human remains inside a freezer on the city’s Northwest Side, according to police. Officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from a tenant that a woman, who is the owner of the residence, was […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed two men at gunpoint in Englewood, gets arrested moments later: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy allegedly robbed two men in Englewood Monday, and was arrested moments later. The juvenile faces two felony count of armed robbery. According to police, the teen robbed a 44-year-old man and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street while armed with a firearm.
cwbchicago.com
Man is charged with participating in a violent armed robbery on a CTA train downtown
A man from Chicago has been charged with taking part in a violent armed robbery last month on a CTA train in the Loop. And prosecutors say he was carrying a handgun when police arrested him Sunday in the Loop. Chicago police released surveillance images of three suspects after the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Man charged after security guard shot, killed during fight in Loop: business owner, CPD
The two men, who were security guards, got into a fight outside a popular venue, the venue's owner said.
trfradio.com
Chicago Pair Nabbed in NoDak Drug Bust
North Dakota Highway Patrol discovered more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on a routine traffic stop last week south of Thompson, North Dakota. Julian Madrigal, 30, and Alexa Martinez, 26, both from Chicago, have been arrested, and charged federally with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more).
Chicago crime: Suspect follows 17-year-old boy, fatally shoots him in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Shore Tuesday morning. At about 8:38 a.m., an unknown offender was following the teen to the 1900 block of East 79th street, and then opened fire, police said. The teen was shot multiple times in the body, and transported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
Chicago woman's $37,000 check stolen from public mailbox by serial thief
CHICAGO - A man is robbing Chicago mail carriers at gun point, and they are not his final victims. Police say he is stealing their master keys, taking checks from the mail, and then altering those checks before successfully cashing them. "I don't think I'll ever put a check in...
Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday. The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The robberies occurred at the following locations:. 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago shootings: 22 shot, 2 fatally in holiday weekend violence across city, police say
At least 22 people have been shot, two fatally, in holiday weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Business owners frustrated with crime after fatal shooting in the Loop
CHICAGO — The owners of an event space in the Loop are frustrated after a shooting left a man dead in the area outside of their venue early Sunday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were in a physical altercation near the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 […]
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Suspect charged with battery after inappropriately touching two women on CTA platform
CHICAGO - A suspect has been charged after inappropriately touching two women on the Roosevelt CTA Red Line platform Sunday. At about 12:05 p.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were standing on the CTA platform when a male approached them, police said. The offender then inappropriately touched both...
Three suspects open fire on man during argument on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side Monday night. At about 10:55 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with three males in the 1600 block of West Cullerton when they began to fire shots. The victim was shot in the left...
Chicago Police Department struggles as burnt-out cops quit, with some heading to burbs
CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...
Man Arrested At Vet Clinic Accused Of Punching Puppy In Lincoln Park — And He Wanted To Euthanize Dog That Day, Witness Says
CHICAGO — A man was arrested for animal abuse after police said he battered a dog on a busy Lincoln Park street — and a witness who saw the arrest at a vet clinic said the man intended to euthanize the dog that day. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28,...
Police searching for suspects in Woodlawn break-ins
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for whoever broke into several homes in the Woodlawn neighborhood last week.The homes targeted are near 63rd and Cottage Grove. The incidents took place at the following locations and times: • 6300 block of South Maryland Ave. on October 5 at 9 p.m.• 6300 block of South Vernon Ave. on October 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. • 6400 block of South Rhodes Ave. between October 3, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. and October 7, 2022 at 3:20 P.M. Police said the offenders forced open doors and stole belongings when nobody was home.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8384.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8