Analyst Ratings for National Instruments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, National Instruments has an average price target of $44.0 with a high of $49.00 and a low of $35.00.
Where Cerence Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cerence CRNC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cerence. The company has an average price target of $29.4 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $17.00.
Expert Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nevro
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Nevro NVRO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $58.5 versus the current price of Nevro at $37.49, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About TransMedics Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for TransMedics Group TMDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TransMedics Group. The company has an average price target of $44.0 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $37.00.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Analyst Ratings for Texas Roadhouse
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Texas Roadhouse. The company has an average price target of $96.0 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"
Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL. He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248. He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71...
Becton Dickinson To Rally 23%? This Analyst Predicts $210 For NVIDIA
Citigroup cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $248 to $210. NVIDIA shares rose 1.2% to $118.12 on Tuesday. Stifel reduced the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW from $192 to $188. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 1% to $187.89 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs slashed the...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About International Paper
Analysts have provided the following ratings for International Paper IP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, International Paper has an average price target of $35.67 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $27.00.
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Peering Into Invesco Mortgage Capital's Recent Short Interest
Invesco Mortgage Capital's IVR short percent of float has risen 6.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 18.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually,...
A Preview Of PepsiCo's Earnings
PepsiCo PEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PepsiCo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84. PepsiCo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
Analyzing Digital Turbine's Short Interest
Digital Turbine's APPS short percent of float has fallen 13.47% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.18 million shares sold short, which is 6.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
