ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for National Instruments

Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, National Instruments has an average price target of $44.0 with a high of $49.00 and a low of $35.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Cerence Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cerence CRNC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cerence. The company has an average price target of $29.4 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $17.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Medtronic

Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nevro

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Nevro NVRO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $58.5 versus the current price of Nevro at $37.49, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#3m#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Analyst Ratings For#Yelp Yelp#Rati
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About TransMedics Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for TransMedics Group TMDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TransMedics Group. The company has an average price target of $44.0 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $37.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Texas Roadhouse

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Texas Roadhouse. The company has an average price target of $96.0 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About International Paper

Analysts have provided the following ratings for International Paper IP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, International Paper has an average price target of $35.67 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $27.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Invesco Mortgage Capital's Recent Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital's IVR short percent of float has risen 6.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 18.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Preview Of PepsiCo's Earnings

PepsiCo PEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PepsiCo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84. PepsiCo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing Digital Turbine's Short Interest

Digital Turbine's APPS short percent of float has fallen 13.47% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.18 million shares sold short, which is 6.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy