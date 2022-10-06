Read full article on original website
Hiring: ECMC Is Looking For Nurses To Join Its Team
Calling all nurses in Buffalo and Western New York. Erie County Medical Center is holding a hiring event. If you've ever wanted to get your foot in the door and work for ECMC, the only level 1 trauma center, this is your opportunity. At ECMC, we’re more than just a...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Lawyer Listed as Rising Star, Named to NYSBA House of Delegates
Jamestown attorney John LaMancuso, a partner in the law firm of Lewis & Lewis, P.C., was recently named a "Rising Star" for the fourth consecutive year by Super Lawyers, a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than 2.5% of lawyers in New York State are designated Rising Stars. To be eligible for designation as a Rising Star, the attorney must be 40 years old or younger and in practice for 10 years or less.
jamestowngazette.com
Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population
Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
Local leaders donate 100k check to Italian Cultural Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Italian Cultural Center in North Buffalo is celebrating Italian Heritage Month and it’s one year anniversary. Local leaders helped celebrate by donating $100,000 check to the center. Watch the full segment above.
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
wesb.com
Cuba Officer Completes FBI Program
The Cuba Police Department celebrates one of its officers completing a special FBI course. Officer Mackney recently completed the Command Leadership Institute course sponsored by FBI LEEDA, which was hosted at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Mission of FBI-LEEDA, Inc. is to advance the science and art of...
Thursday deadline passes for alleged Tops Market mass shooter to file paperwork
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lawyers for alleged Tops Market mass shooter Payton Gendron have not filed the necessary paperwork needed to pursue a psychiatric defense or extreme emotional disturbance, according to a New York State court spokesperson. The deadline was for that was Thursday, October 6. Gendron's defense team...
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
wnypapers.com
'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer
Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
jamestowngazette.com
One of Our Own: Jamestown Resident, Dorothy Valone Snitger to Celebrate 104th Birthday
Just look at the hands. It says it all. She’s ready for whatever. She’s organized. She’s up to date on “the world”. And she will be 104!. These are the hands of Dorothy Valone Snitger, a Jamestown resident and the oldest member of the Elizabeth Warner Marvin Community House. Dorothy was born in Jamestown, NY, October 16th, 1918. This year was the end of World War I. Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago Bears. Appropriate! Dorothy is a Red Sox fan.
Fire crews battle large fire at a junkyard in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A portion of Lockport Road right off Military road in Niagara Falls is back open after being closed for several hours due to a large fire at a junkyard Monday night. Initial reports indicate that fire crews spent several hours fighting the blaze. The road...
WIVB
Thousands travel in to Ellicottville’s annual Fall Festival
ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– As the leaves begin to change, the Village of Ellicottville is ready for their fall festival. The streets and slopes are filled with people who traveled in from all over, with every one having their very own reason of what brings them back each year. “Just...
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
wnypapers.com
Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown
New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
Four fire departments respond to Sunday morning blaze in Getzville
GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four fire departments along with the Amherst Police Department responded to a fire on Stonington Lane in Getzville on Sunday morning, authorities said. Amherst Police and Getzville Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 68 Stonington Lane. Snyder Fire Department, East Amherst Fire Department and […]
Police Investigating Drowning Death Near Angola, NY
Law enforcement and rescue officials in the Southtowns are trying to get more information about a person who has died. According to reports, the man was found in Lake Erie this past weekend. Details are limited and the case is still under investigation as police try to determine what exactly...
wnypapers.com
Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony
The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
