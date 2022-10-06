Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Roy Robert Murray, Jr.
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from...
islandfreepress.org
Upcoming Fall Festival will put the Frisco-Buxton Pathway Project in the spotlight
On Saturday, October 22, the public is invited to head to the grounds of the Frisco Woods Campground for a grand Fall Festival, which will feature games, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, a dunk tank, trick or treating, a silent auction, and many more activities for attendees of all ages.
islandfreepress.org
William C. Schmidt
LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mildred Moore Gurganus of Elizabeth City, October 9
Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandfreepress.org
Christian Forrest Powers, Sr.
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Christian Forrest Powers, Sr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 6, 2022. He was born in Oceanside, CA and was the son of Susan Blount Lowry of Kill Devil Hills and Rick Powers (Carolyn) of Emporia, VA. He...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County LWV Invites the Public to the Dare County Board of Education Candidate Forum
Come meet the candidates running for the Dare County Board of Education on Wednesday, October 12th at Nags Head Elementary School’s Multipurpose Room at 7:00 p.m. This is your chance to hear directly from: Barry Wickre, Jessica Fearns, Ron Payne, Marie Russell, and Matt Brauer. You may submit questions...
islandfreepress.org
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Lexi
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Lexi, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Lexi, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
islandfreepress.org
On Hatteras Island, October is the time to Drink Pink
The month of October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Hatteras Island, a number of local restaurants and businesses have joined the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation (HICF) in their annual Drink Pink Campaign, which raises funds through delicious and island-wide libations. HICF is an all-volunteer, non-profit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandfreepress.org
Outer Banks Forever, National Park Service partner for ‘Pathways to Your National Parks’ project
Outer Banks Forever — the official nonprofit partner of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial — and the Outer Banks Group of the National Park Service are pleased to announce the official launch of their joint “Pathways to Your National Parks” project.
outerbanksvoice.com
The death of a dog, and two different narratives
Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nags Head
Steeped in history, tradition, and adventure, Nags Head is where vacationing begins on Outer Banks. The quintessential beach town in North California is mostly known for its sprawling beaches, fresh seafood offerings, historical attractions, iconic architecture, luxurious resorts, diverse food scene, and vibrant nightlife. The towering sand dunes in Jockey’s Ridge State Park are the largest on the eastern shore.
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City
Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning.
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative wraps up work on the Jug Handle Bridge
While the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently began the final phase of the Jug Handle Bridge project – removing the pavement from a two-mile former section of N.C. Highway 12 – the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) also celebrated a corresponding milestone this week. During the...
NC murder suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is on the run after police said he shot and killed a 38-year-old woman on Sept. 23. Police said Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, from Elizabeth City, is wanted for murder. Officers found Erin Gibbs, also from Elizabeth City, suffering from...
outerbanksvoice.com
Hertford defeats First Flight in homecoming game
The First Flight Nighthawks dropped a 58-15 homecoming contest to Hertford on Friday, Oct. 7. At the event, Isaac Dobie and Ava Norko were crowned Homecoming King and Queen with an energetic crowd signaling its support.
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide. James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.
Comments / 0