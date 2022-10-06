ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

islandfreepress.org

Roy Robert Murray, Jr.

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

William C. Schmidt

LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mildred Moore Gurganus of Elizabeth City, October 9

Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Greenville, NC
islandfreepress.org

Christian Forrest Powers, Sr.

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Christian Forrest Powers, Sr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 6, 2022. He was born in Oceanside, CA and was the son of Susan Blount Lowry of Kill Devil Hills and Rick Powers (Carolyn) of Emporia, VA. He...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Lexi

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Lexi, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Lexi, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

On Hatteras Island, October is the time to Drink Pink

The month of October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Hatteras Island, a number of local restaurants and businesses have joined the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation (HICF) in their annual Drink Pink Campaign, which raises funds through delicious and island-wide libations. HICF is an all-volunteer, non-profit...
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The death of a dog, and two different narratives

Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
KITTY HAWK, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nags Head

Steeped in history, tradition, and adventure, Nags Head is where vacationing begins on Outer Banks. The quintessential beach town in North California is mostly known for its sprawling beaches, fresh seafood offerings, historical attractions, iconic architecture, luxurious resorts, diverse food scene, and vibrant nightlife. The towering sand dunes in Jockey’s Ridge State Park are the largest on the eastern shore.
NAGS HEAD, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative wraps up work on the Jug Handle Bridge

While the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently began the final phase of the Jug Handle Bridge project – removing the pavement from a two-mile former section of N.C. Highway 12 – the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) also celebrated a corresponding milestone this week. During the...
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Hertford defeats First Flight in homecoming game

The First Flight Nighthawks dropped a 58-15 homecoming contest to Hertford on Friday, Oct. 7. At the event, Isaac Dobie and Ava Norko were crowned Homecoming King and Queen with an energetic crowd signaling its support.
HERTFORD, NC

