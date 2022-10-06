EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO