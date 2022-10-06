ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

EPD Party Patrol over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Gas prices in Eugene are going up

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Eugene, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Online 'Fire Prevention Week' resources teach kids how to prevent, escape fire

Eugene Springfield Fire is observing the national Fire Prevention Week by launching its second annual virtual Fire Prevention week. This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Educational videos, home fire safety planning, and coloring and activity sheets are all available at www.eugene-or.gov/4823/Fire-Prevention-Education. Eugene Springfield Fire is also...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#The Walk#Senior Health#General Health
KVAL

Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Currently there's 605 total personnel on scene battling the Cedar Creek Fire; 15 engines, 17 crews, 6 heavy equipment, and 5 helicopters. The Cedar Creek Fire is currently 121,529 acres and is 38 % contained. Northwest Incident Management Team 9 will transfer command to Northwest Incident...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks hope to bounce back this basketball season

EUGENE, Ore. — We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy