KVAL
University of Oregon offers new financial aid program to Native American students
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon just launched a new program to cover the cost of tuition and fees for Native American students. The university unveiled the ‘Home Flight Scholars' Program’ earlier Monday at the Many Nations' Longhouse on campus. The University of Oregon says Native...
KVAL
Air quality ranges from 'Unhealthy' to 'Hazardous' as smoke settles in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Smoky skies can be seen all over Western Oregon, causing poor air quality in many areas. Light winds and stagnant air brought the smoky and hazy skies back in along the I-5 corridor. Eugene, Springfield and Roseburg are seeing "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while Oakridge,...
KVAL
EPD Party Patrol over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
KVAL
Gas prices in Eugene are going up
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
KVAL
Online 'Fire Prevention Week' resources teach kids how to prevent, escape fire
Eugene Springfield Fire is observing the national Fire Prevention Week by launching its second annual virtual Fire Prevention week. This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Educational videos, home fire safety planning, and coloring and activity sheets are all available at www.eugene-or.gov/4823/Fire-Prevention-Education. Eugene Springfield Fire is also...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
KVAL
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
KVAL
Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
KVAL
Suspect barricades self inside Jackson's Auto Care in Eugene after setting it on fire
EUGENE, Ore. — We spoke with Dale Dawson, a Patrol Sergeant with the Eugene Police Department, to find out what happened at Jackson's Auto Care Saturday afternoon. Police say the owner of Jackson's Auto Care, at 660 West 6th Street in Eugene was notified his shop's fire alarm was set off.
KVAL
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Currently there's 605 total personnel on scene battling the Cedar Creek Fire; 15 engines, 17 crews, 6 heavy equipment, and 5 helicopters. The Cedar Creek Fire is currently 121,529 acres and is 38 % contained. Northwest Incident Management Team 9 will transfer command to Northwest Incident...
KVAL
GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
KVAL
Ducks hope to bounce back this basketball season
EUGENE, Ore. — We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year...
