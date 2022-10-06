Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online.

Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set , which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two fry pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, and a Dutch oven, all coated in nonstick ceramic, so you can become a master in your kitchen.

Image: Our Table

Our Table Forged Aluminum Ceramic 10-Piece Cookware Set $60

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train, now is the time to do so. Bed Bath & Beyond has the Ninja Foodi 2-basket air fryer marked down to just under $180. You can cook two foods two different ways at the same time thanks to the dual baskets, and the 8-quart size allows you to fry an entire meal’s worth of goodies.

Image: Ninja

Cuddle up in the cozy warmth of UGG’s Classic Sherpa 3-Piece Comforter Set , which is 50% right now. This set comes in sizes ranging from Twin and Twin XL up through King and is available in 12 different colors and patterns. The faux sherpa lining of the comforter and pillows will keep you toasty all winter long.

Image: UGG

UGG Classic Sherpa 3-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set $59.98

Everyone’s favorite little green machine is on sale ! The Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe offers premium spray and suction to remove spills, stains, and pet odors from all of your carpeting and soft surfaces. It’s lightweight, compact, and does the hard work of removing pet messes for you.

Image: Bissell

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe $150.99

Everyone has fallen hard for the Revlon Pro Collection On-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer , which normally sells for $65. You can save 50% on the hair tool at Bed Bath & Beyond right now and get the voluminous hair of your dreams for just $33.

Image: Revlon

Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $32.99

If you’ve been eyeing the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker , which has hundreds of rave reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, then now may be the perfect time to strike. You can save $200 on the barista-approved espresso maker that comes with an 8-drink menu that helps you perfectly craft your favorite café drink.

Image: Breville

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker $899.99

Bed Bath & Beyond is also marking down a bunch of their rugs, including the nuLOOK Vasiliki Moroccan Runner . The 10-foot version of this gorgeous cream-and-black runner, made in Turkey, is marked down 47% during the Fall Savings Event and will spruce up any space with a boho aesthetic.

Image: nuLOOK

nuLOOK Vasiliki Moroccan Tribal Tassel Runner $115.99

Refresh your home this fall by taking advantage of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fall Savings Event and try your best not to go too buck wild.

