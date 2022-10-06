ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6S9j_0iOjQorI00

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online.

Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set , which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two fry pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, and a Dutch oven, all coated in nonstick ceramic, so you can become a master in your kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkO1N_0iOjQorI00
Image: Our Table
Our Table Forged Aluminum Ceramic 10-Piece Cookware Set $60
Buy now Sign Up

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train, now is the time to do so. Bed Bath & Beyond has the Ninja Foodi 2-basket air fryer marked down to just under $180. You can cook two foods two different ways at the same time thanks to the dual baskets, and the 8-quart size allows you to fry an entire meal’s worth of goodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paAwn_0iOjQorI00
Image: Ninja
Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer $179.99 Buy now Sign Up

Cuddle up in the cozy warmth of UGG’s Classic Sherpa 3-Piece Comforter Set , which is 50% right now. This set comes in sizes ranging from Twin and Twin XL up through King and is available in 12 different colors and patterns. The faux sherpa lining of the comforter and pillows will keep you toasty all winter long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRdUu_0iOjQorI00
Image: UGG
UGG Classic Sherpa 3-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set $59.98 Buy now Sign Up

Everyone’s favorite little green machine is on sale ! The Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe offers premium spray and suction to remove spills, stains, and pet odors from all of your carpeting and soft surfaces. It’s lightweight, compact, and does the hard work of removing pet messes for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMgGS_0iOjQorI00
Image: Bissell
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe $150.99 Buy now Sign Up

Everyone has fallen hard for the Revlon Pro Collection On-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer , which normally sells for $65. You can save 50% on the hair tool at Bed Bath & Beyond right now and get the voluminous hair of your dreams for just $33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXFcC_0iOjQorI00
Image: Revlon
Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $32.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you’ve been eyeing the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker , which has hundreds of rave reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, then now may be the perfect time to strike. You can save $200 on the barista-approved espresso maker that comes with an 8-drink menu that helps you perfectly craft your favorite café drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00D4lJ_0iOjQorI00
Image: Breville
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker $899.99 Buy now Sign Up

Bed Bath & Beyond is also marking down a bunch of their rugs, including the nuLOOK Vasiliki Moroccan Runner . The 10-foot version of this gorgeous cream-and-black runner, made in Turkey, is marked down 47% during the Fall Savings Event and will spruce up any space with a boho aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJqAZ_0iOjQorI00
Image: nuLOOK
nuLOOK Vasiliki Moroccan Tribal Tassel Runner $115.99 Buy now Sign Up

Refresh your home this fall by taking advantage of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fall Savings Event and try your best not to go too buck wild.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online :

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 6

Polly Decesere
3d ago

they'll mark it up & then mark it 50% off I'm all over how these store's operate besides that store to high for me.

Reply
5
Related
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
EatingWell

Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#Salon#Espresso#Beauty Products#Bed Bath Beyond#Fall Savings Event#Dutch#Ugg#Twin And Twin Xl#King
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Going Crazy Over This Under Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ & It's Only $21

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP. Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $17 thanks...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
SheKnows

SheKnows

72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy