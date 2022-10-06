ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect sought for allegedly punching woman in the face during South Boston armed robbery

By Heather Alterisio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1bet_0iOjQXnp00
Boston police released three surveillance images of the suspected robber, who was spotted wearing a dark-colored leather jacket with a hood and dark pants. Boston Police Department

Boston police have requested the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with a robbery Tuesday night in South Boston.

The victim told police that the suspect followed her from a convenience store at K and E 7th streets before approaching her from behind and attempting to steal her bag in the area of 506 E 6th St. around 8:35 p.m.

The suspect allegedly took out a knife and punched the victim in the face before running away in the direction of H Street.

The suspect is believed to be a Black man, between the ages of 20 and 30, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants, as shown in the photos released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

