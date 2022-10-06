Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teenager arrested with cash, ammunition and marijuana
A Leesburg teen was arrested after he was apprehended with cash, ammunition and marijuana. A Leesburg police officer spotted 19-year-old Sabari Dejuan Boone on Wednesday morning driving a car near the intersection of Baker Street and East Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop as he could see that Boone was not wearing his seat belt.
villages-news.com
K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of threatening victims with gun, firing shot inside home
A 37-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening two victims with a handgun and firing a shot inside a local residence. On Friday, October 7, an MCSO deputy responded to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 41...
villages-news.com
Villager who had been at Lighthouse arrested on DUI in golf cart
A Villager who had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates multiple shootings
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
WCJB
Arrest at Arredondo Estates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
villages-news.com
Man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ jailed after disturbance at Marriott
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was jailed after a disturbance at the Marriott TownePlace Suites at Spanish Springs in The Villages. When officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, they found 62-year-old Mario Arteaga behind the counter at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hotel manager said that guests had complained that Arteaga was “yelling and shoving papers in their face as they were having breakfast in the lobby.” The hotel manager added that Arteaga had been using profanities.
click orlando
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
WCJB
Alachua County man indicted for June shooting that left one dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grand Jury indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge for a shooting in Alachua County over the summer. Prosecutors say Michael Davis, 35, shot and killed Calvin Woodard. On June 11th, deputies responded to 69th street, where they found Woodard with a gunshot wound...
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
villages-news.com
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
villages-news.com
Maryland woman who had attended wedding arrested on DUI charge
A Maryland woman who had attended a wedding was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Rose Marie Dunlap, 62, of Hagerstown, Md. was driving a Hyundai when she was involved in the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 306 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Dunlap admitted she had been drinking and indicated she had been at a wedding in Plant City. She also said she had been staying at a hotel near where the wedding had been held.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical
A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
Man In Hudson Homeless Camp Killed With Machete Over $15 In Drugs, Buried At Camp Site
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless man in Hudson was killed with a machete and buried at a campsite after an altercation over $15.00 in drugs. According to investigators, On Saturday, around 2:15 p.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies received a call requesting a welfare check for
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l ‘If we suspect it, we will detect it’
As your Property Appraiser, protecting the properties of our residents and businesses from fraudulent activity is something I take very seriously. For more than 10 years, I served our county in many capacities as a sworn law enforcement officer for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Fraud is a crime I investigated many times in my former occupation. This prior experience strengthens my aspirations to protect our Citrus County residents. Fraud now filters over into my current career as your property appraiser.
click orlando
Cyclist hit, killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A male cyclist is dead after he was hit and killed while riding his bike in Sumter County Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the cyclist was traveling south on State Road 471, just south of State Road 50, around 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.
WESH
Homicide investigation underway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police tell WESH 2 that a man was found dead near downtown late last night. Officials say he was discovered on Lexington Avenue, near West Colonial Drive. Officers have not said how he died, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide. They...
