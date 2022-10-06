Here are the 15 best places to pick your own pumpkins in Massachusetts this fall

Massachusetts is one of the top destinations in the fall, not only for foliage or apple picking but for being home to some of the best pumpkin patches.

From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots to visit. New England With Love recently put together a list of recommendations for people looking to pick their own pumpkins.

The list is as follows:

Cider Hill Farm - Amesbury, MA

Fletcher Family Farm - Southampton, MA

Belkin Family Lookout Farm - Natick, MA

Clearview Farm - Sterling, MA

Boston Hill Farm - North Andover, MA

Ioka Valley Farm - Hancock, MA

Kimball Fruit Farm - Pepperell, MA

Honey Pot Hill Orchard - Stow, MA

Parlee Farms - Tyngsborough, MA

Taft Farms - Great Barrington, MA

Shelburne Farm - Stow, MA

Westward Orchards Farm Store - Harvard, MA

Tougas Family Farm - Northboro, MA

Ward’s Berry Farm - Sharon, MA

Randall’s Farm - Ludlow, MA

