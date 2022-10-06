Read full article on original website
Related
KGUN 9
Thousands attend Republican rally to hear from Donald Trump
MESA — On Sunday, several thousand people showed up for a Republican party rally in Mesa. There were plenty of candidates in attendance but the crowd was there for one reason: to see and hear from former President Donald Trump. It was a rally for Arizona Republicans, but that...
Supreme Court majority questions California law requiring bigger pig pens
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared willing to allow litigation to continue over a California law aimed at ensuring pregnant sows can turn around in their pens, a case with implications for one state's ability to regulate the industries of another. California voters enacted Proposition 12 in 2018 in an effort to prevent animal cruelty. The law, which has yet to take effect, bans the sale of bacon, chops and other pork products in the most populous state unless the sow from which it...
Comments / 0