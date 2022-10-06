ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

By Ben Gilliam
 5 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo , Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors.

To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services:

  • Auto Loans, Auto Insurance
  • Utilities
  • Health Insurance, Life Insurance
  • Cable Internet and Phones
  • Cell Phones
  • Alarm and Security Costs
  • Rent
  • Mortgages

Doxo’s customers in Jonesborough paid an average of $1,662 per month toward bills, which was reportedly 17% lower than the national average of $2,003.

Mortgages were the biggest bill on average at $1,000 per month, roughly 73% of the national average. Rents were an average of $165 cheaper per month.

Health insurance in Jonesborough was reportedly $88 per month on average, $35 cheaper than the national average reported by doxo.

The only bills that exceeded the national average were cable/satellite charges, cell phone bills and security services. Average cell phone costs were $38 higher per month than the rest of the country, the report said.

Compared to Kingsport, the most expensive of the three cities that give the region its name, Jonesborough was $168 per month costlier on average.

