ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

2 dozen counties added to drought emergency list

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two dozen counties have been added to the Kansas drought emergency list. And other counties that were just in a drought watch have been added to the drought warning list.

The first map shows the emergency, warnings and watches from June. The second map is updated with the changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VumAZ_0iOjMCnc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OkSu_0iOjMCnc00
Courtesy Kansas Water Office

The new drought declaration has 67 counties in emergency status, 11 in warning status and 27 in watch status. Connie Owen, Kansas Water Office director and chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team, recommended the action, and Governor Laura Kelly signed the order.

It authorizes all agencies under the jurisdiction of the governor to implement the appropriate drought response actions assigned in the Operations Plan of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

Counties in the emergency stage are eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes. These counties also become eligible for water in some federal reservoirs. However, individuals and communities need to contact the Kansas Water Office before taking water from the lakes.

Kansas October drought over the years

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNVlo_0iOjMCnc00
    Oct. 4, 2022 (Courtesy US Drought Monitor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8G7i_0iOjMCnc00
    Oct. 5, 2021 — One year ago (Courtesy US Drought Monitor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeDsQ_0iOjMCnc00
    Oct. 5, 2017 — Five years ago (Courtesy US Drought Monitor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRphc_0iOjMCnc00
    Oct. 2, 2012 — 10 years ago (Courtesy US Drought Monitor)

KWO says the outlooks from now through December favor above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for nearly all portions of Kansas, meaning drought conditions could persist and expand over the next several months.

The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to watch the situation closely and work to minimize the negative drought-induced effects on Kansans.

For more detailed information about current conditions, visit the Climate and Drought webpage on the Kansas Water Office website at kwo.ks.gov .

County Drought Stage Declarations:

Drought Emergency: Allen, Barber, Barton, Bourbon, Butler, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Crawford, Decatur, Edwards, Elk, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Greenwood, Hamilton, Harper, Harvey, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny, Kingman, Kiowa, Labette, Lane, Logan, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morton, Neosho, Ness, Norton, Pawnee, Phillips, Pratt, Rawlins, Reno, Rice, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Scott, Sedgwick, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner, Thomas, Trego, Wallace, Wichita, Wilson, and Woodson.

Drought Warning: Anderson, Chase, Coffey, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Osborne, Saline and Smith.

Drought Watch: Atchison, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Jewell, Johnson, Leavenworth, Marshall, Miami, Mitchell, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Washington, and Wyandotte.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF) — For decades, many residents of Ottawa County, Oklahoma, have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Reservoirs#The Kansas Water Office
KSN News

$12.6M to help Kansas mental health centers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some mental health centers in Kansas will soon be able to offer more services. The federal government is giving Kansas $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers become certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC). Some of the new services include substance use disorder treatments, integrating behavioral health care with […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Avian Flu Returns to Kansas

Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy