This guest column was written by Cathy Hemker from the City of Green River Tree Board. Life in a high-elevation desert creates some challenges for trees and shrubs. We generally receive approximately 8 inches of precipitation a year, far less than trees require to stay healthy. We also experience cold, windy winters and hot, windy summers, conditions that make it even more important for us to pay attention to the amount of water we provide in addition to what nature gives us.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO