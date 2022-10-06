Read full article on original website
Mexican-Themed Cultural Event to Take Place in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is continuing – and expanding – a special autumn tradition by combining a special cultural Mexican dance performance and children’s activity event with its Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda exhibit.
Guest Column: It’s Time to Plan for Fall, Winter Tree Care
This guest column was written by Cathy Hemker from the City of Green River Tree Board. Life in a high-elevation desert creates some challenges for trees and shrubs. We generally receive approximately 8 inches of precipitation a year, far less than trees require to stay healthy. We also experience cold, windy winters and hot, windy summers, conditions that make it even more important for us to pay attention to the amount of water we provide in addition to what nature gives us.
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for October 3-7, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 3-7, 2022. Mark David Petzold, 51, to Lisa Gayle Seibert, 48, both of Green River. Joseph August Hampton, 34, of Rock Springs, to Morgan Lane Hill, 27, of Rock Springs. Phillip Layne Martinez, 28, to...
Green River Knights Van Vandalized at Stratton Myers Park
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team received bad news Friday morning when they were alerted to vandalism done to their team van. Several windows were bashed in and shattered, resulting in damages estimated around $1,700 to $1,800, according to a Green River Knights Board President Kim Liebelt.
RS URA Manager Receives Wyoming Business Council Innovation Award
ROCK SPRINGS — Chad Banks, Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Manager, recently received the Innovation Award from the Wyoming Business Council (WBC). Banks was recognized by the WBC for for his continued work in creative placemaking projects and public/private partnerships. Banks was nominated by the Rock Springs URA/Main Street board.
Lifelong Friends’ Dream of Becoming U.S. Marines Comes True
GREEN RIVER — Who says dreams can’t come true? For as long as they can remember, Green River residents Braydn Boutin and Xander Mandros have been friends. In fact, it all started when they were 3 years old. As their friendship grew, so did their ideas of what...
Joann Lee Lane (February 19, 1944 – October 4, 2022)
Joann Lee Lane, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Lane was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born February 19, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of George White and Jennie Henderson White.
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson
ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
John Michael “Mike” Novotny (September 11, 1960 – October 1, 2022)
John Michael “Mike” Novotny, 62 passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home in Evanston, Wyoming. He was a resident of Evanston for the past 20 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Novotny died following a short illness. He was born on September 11,...
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
