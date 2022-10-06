ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Roberts Challenges Dustin May to Prove He Deserves an NLDS Roster Spot

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoRNN_0iOjLNXo00

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is feeling good and ready for the postseason, but manager Dave Roberts has more he wants to see before handing May a postseason roster spot.

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May missed most of the season recovering from last year's Tommy John surgery, and then he missed the final two weeks because a balky back put him on the injured list.

May threw a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, and he came out of it feeling good, as Bill Plunkett reports in the Orange County Register .

“It started off pretty rocky, but at the end it kind of went a little better,” May said, reviewing his two simulated innings. “Body is feeling really good. Back is feeling a lot better.

“I mean, I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever.”

Most notably, May says the back issue that forced him onto the IL is a thing of the past.

“It took probably six or seven days to get back to feeling kind of normal moving around,” May said. “It wasn’t slow but it wasn’t fast. Now I’m back to normal. Just got to get back in the swing.”

L.A. manager Dave Roberts isn't ready to just hand May a spot on the postseason roster, though. While May is immensely talented, his six starts this season were very hit-and-miss and didn't necessarily show the growth and progression they would have hoped to see. So it's not just about May being healthy — it's about him being ready to contribute to a World Series win.

“As far as Dustin … I thought the ball was coming out well. It was a good day. We’re off to a good start.” ...

When talking about May’s status for the postseason recently, Roberts said, “You still have to be good. Talent alone doesn’t get it done. So he’s still got to get healthy and show us that it makes sense.”

May will have at least one more sim game during the five-day break between now and the start of the NLDS, and Roberts will presumably be looking for evidence that he can trust May in a tight postseason game. If not, the Dodgers have a number of other options for that roster spot, and they could potentially hold May back until the NLCS to give him more time to refine his command.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin May
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Nlds#Dodgers News
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy