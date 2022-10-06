ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau area births, Oct. 6

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Mathew and Brittany Sorensen announce the birth of their son Milo Mathew, born at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Milo weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

David Lee and Pa Kou Vang announce the birth of their daughter Ophelia Paj Zeeg, born on Sept. 21, 2022.

Mitchell Thomas and Amy Hoffman announce the birth of their daughter Margot Delores, born at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 17, 2022. Margot weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Allen and Brooke Wierzba announce the birth of their daughter Jenni Lynn, born at 7:11 a.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Jenni weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Kasey and Danielle Schneider announce the birth of their daughter Eleanor Christine, born at 11:48 a.m. Sept. 19, 2022. Eleanor weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Riley Secora and Michaela Hasse announce the birth of their daughter Zelda Gypsy Marie, born at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Zelda weighed 1 pound, .3 ounces.

Andrew Matson and Ashley Hall announce the birth of their daughter Aurora Leigh, born at 12:26 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022. Aurora weighed 7 pounds, .2 ounces.

Jordan and Lizzie Grenwalt announce the birth of their daughter Isabel Jordan, born at 1:06 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022. Isabel weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Angel and Ariel Quinones announce the birth of their son Kayden Kai, born at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 14, 2022. Kayden weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Robert and Heather Kieffer announce the birth of their son Barrhett John, born at 2:52 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022. Barrhett weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Derrick Stahel and Jenna Collins announce the birth of their son Finlee Adam, born Sept. 10, 2022. Finlee weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

John and Danielle Runnoe announce the birth of their son Nicholas Robert, born at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022. Nicholas weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

