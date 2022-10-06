ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Starbucks returning to downtown Appleton

By Larry Gallup, Appleton Post-Crescent
 5 days ago
Welcome back to The Buzz newsletter! I’m Larry Gallup, editor of The Post-Crescent, and I'm filling in on the newsletter today.

There's a lot going on in the Fox Cities to tell you about. The big news is that Starbucks is returning to downtown Appleton this fall, in the renovated Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel. It's been a long time since downtown has had a Starbucks. Our story will give you the history.

Down College Avenue just a bit, the former Bad Badger Sports Bar has a new occupant. It's the Eclectic Candle Company, which you might have seen at local farmers markets.

And a Greenville restaurant, The Shop Bar & BBQ Grille, closed after three years in business — temporarily, its owners say, citing staffing problems as a reason.

Thanks again for reading The Buzz newsletter. As always, feel free to send me any comments, recommendations or story ideas at lgallup@postcrescent.com. If you want to read more of our coverage and support The Post-Crescent, I invite you to subscribe.

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

