Starbucks returning to downtown Appleton

There's a lot going on in the Fox Cities to tell you about. The big news is that Starbucks is returning to downtown Appleton this fall, in the renovated Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel. It's been a long time since downtown has had a Starbucks. Our story will give you the history.

Down College Avenue just a bit, the former Bad Badger Sports Bar has a new occupant. It's the Eclectic Candle Company, which you might have seen at local farmers markets.

And a Greenville restaurant, The Shop Bar & BBQ Grille, closed after three years in business — temporarily, its owners say, citing staffing problems as a reason.

