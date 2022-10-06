ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens library's book sale resumes; flying saucers arrive Oct. 9

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago
The Athens-Clarke County Library has announced that the annual Fall Book Sale will resume Monday and continue on Tuesday at the main library on Baxter Street.

The sale was unexpectedly halted last week when the library closed after bed bugs were discovered in the facility. Exterminators have been working to eradicate the bugs and the library is scheduled to reopen Sunday, according to the announcement.

The book sale will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and each day will be “Bag Day” when customers can fill a grocery bag provided at the sale for $10.

The library also announced that it will host an artist talk and reception at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 in celebration of the exhibit “Outside: An Artistic Celebration of UFOs and Other Mysteries.”

The work features expressions of the UFO enigma from American folk and outsider artists.

The exhibit was curated by folk artist Tex Crawford of Hull, along with David Metcalfe, who is affiliated with the Windbridge Institute, which researches life after death.

The pair will speak at the reception along with author Greg Bishop, who writes about UFOs and who also hosts a podcast on the subject on Radio Misterioso.

