PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
UEFA・
PSG's buy-back clause for Xavi Simons revealed
PSG's buy-back clause for Xavi Simons has been confirmed.
Joan Laporta confirms finances behind Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid deal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the terms of Antoine Griezmann's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Liverpool midfielder Arthur set to miss up to four months
Liverpool midfielder Arthur is to under surgery on a muscle injury and won't play again in 2023.
Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared with 'exceptional' Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp says it's unfair to compare Mohamed Salah with Erling Haaland given how 'exceptional' the Manchester City striker is.
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton.
David de Gea reveals desire to stay at Man Utd despite transfer interest
David de Gea has revealed that he wants to stay at Manchester United though was unable to provide an update on contract talks with the club.
Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde expected to return for El Clasico
Barcelona have been handed a big boost ahead of El Clasico, with Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde set to be fit for it.
Thiago Silva reflects on Chelsea contract situation
Thiago Silva has confirmed he plans to hold Chelsea contract talks in the coming weeks or months.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Andres Iniesta reveals when he's planning to return to Barcelona
Andres Iniesta says he wants to return to Barcelona, although he is not sure which role his former club will have for him.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Raul Gutierrez hails Cruz Azul after 1-0 victory over Leon
Cruz Azul defeated Leon 1-0 on Saturday night at the Estadio Azteca, doing just enough to advance to the quarterfinals.
Harry Kane on Bayern Munich links & World Cup injury fears
Harry Kane has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munch, as well as his World Cup injury fears.
Tigres triumph 2-0 over Necaxa in chaotic repechaje match
Tigres triumphed 2-0 over Necaxa on Saturday night at the Estadio Universitario.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 10
90min's pick of the best performers from Gameweek 10 of the Premier League.
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool.
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
