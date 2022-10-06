Read full article on original website
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot
Nashville SC forward Hany Mukhtar has won the 2022 MLS Golden Boot award. In a hotly-contested race that went all the way down to Decision Day, Mukhtar notched 23 goals in 33 regular-season appearances. That was enough to not only fire Nashville SC to fifth in the Western Conference, but...
Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Caleb Porter
The Columbus Crew have parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter. The news comes after Columbus was eliminated from 2022 MLS Cup playoffs contention with the 2-1 defeat against Orlando City on Sunday. Porter originally joined the Crew ahead of the 2019 season, leading the team to the 2020 MLS...
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
The best goals of MLS week 34 - ranked
The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign has officially come to a close. Sunday's Decision Day action marked the last of the regular-season fun, making way for the highly anticipated playoffs. Clubs battled for the last ticket into the postseason, seeing players give it all on the attack and provide some...
MLS・
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
NWSL expels Orlando Pride's Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene following investigation
The NWSL has terminated the contracts of Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene following the results of the NWSL and NWSL Players Association’s joint investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.
Carson Pickett replaces Emily Fox on USWNT roster
North Carolina Courage defender Carson Pickett will join the US women’s national team in Europe, replacing Emily Fox as she follows concussion protocols.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
Harry Kane on Bayern Munich links & World Cup injury fears
Harry Kane has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munch, as well as his World Cup injury fears.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Chelsea progressing with Mason Mount contract talks
Chelsea are making progress in their attempts to tie Mason Mount down to a new contract.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Harry Kane not admitting defeat in Golden Boot race
Despite the form of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane hasn't admitted defeat in the Golden Boot race.
New NWSL misconduct cases brought to light since Yates' investigation
U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone revealed at least three more cases of coach misconduct have emerged since the publication of Sally Q. Yates’ report on abuse in the NWSL.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa suspended for 3 games after using anti-gay slur
Atlanta United player Santiago Sosa has been suspended for three games and issued an undisclosed fine after using an anti-gay slur in the match against the New England Revolution on October 1. The midfielder will also be required to attend LGBTQ+ Allyship training through Athlete Ally. "Atlanta United is aware...
Chelsea make fresh contact with Michael Edwards over sporting director role
Chelsea have again spoken with Michael Edwards over their vacant sporting director position.
Premier League clubs checking on Lyon starlet Malo Gusto
A number of Premier League sides have sent scouts to watch Lyon right-back Malo Gusto this season.
Graham Potter explains reason behind Chelsea rotation for win over Wolves
Graham Potter discusses the changes he made to the Chelsea starting XI for Saturday's Premier League win over Wolves.
