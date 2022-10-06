ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot

Nashville SC forward Hany Mukhtar has won the 2022 MLS Golden Boot award. In a hotly-contested race that went all the way down to Decision Day, Mukhtar notched 23 goals in 33 regular-season appearances. That was enough to not only fire Nashville SC to fifth in the Western Conference, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
90min

Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Caleb Porter

The Columbus Crew have parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter. The news comes after Columbus was eliminated from 2022 MLS Cup playoffs contention with the 2-1 defeat against Orlando City on Sunday. Porter originally joined the Crew ahead of the 2019 season, leading the team to the 2020 MLS...
COLUMBUS, OH
90min

The best goals of MLS week 34 - ranked

The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign has officially come to a close. Sunday's Decision Day action marked the last of the regular-season fun, making way for the highly anticipated playoffs. Clubs battled for the last ticket into the postseason, seeing players give it all on the attack and provide some...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Wilkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Portland Thorns Timbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

872
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy