The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
sungazette.news
Madison, McLean pile up big yardage in football blowout wins
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
Winchester, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
News-Herald.com
Riverside rallies from 18 down to beat Martinsburg (W.Va.), 36-35
Before sending his team back out onto the field for the second half of its game in Martinsburg, W.Va. on Oct. 8, Riverside coach Dave Bors had one last directive for his squad. “This comeback that we’re about to have is going to make a heck of a story,” Bors...
mocoshow.com
Greivis Vasquez, Who Moved to the U.S. to Attend High School in Rockville, is Inducted Into Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame
Greivis Vasquez, who attended Montrose Christian in z Rockville, was inducted into the University of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame this past weekend, joining seven other former UMD student-athletes in the ceremony. The 2010 ACC player of the year was born in Caracas, Venezuela and moved to the United States...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Big Ten media poll released, can Terps surpass expectations?
The Big Ten basketball media poll was released on Monday, and you probably won't be surprised to learn that Maryland did not land near the top. Entering a transitional season for first-year coach Kevin Willard, the Terps were picked to finish 10th in the conference. That prediction mirrors most preseason...
247Sports
Maryland Football: Hefty-favorites and a must-win game?
Despite its second loss in three weeks, Maryland football will hit the road as a hefty favorite this weekend. The Terps are favored by 10 points for what you could label a must-win game at Indiana. Why a must-win? If they're going to get to seven or eight wins, totals...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland
Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
247Sports
Mike Locksley comments on controversial officiating in Terps 31-29 loss to Purdue
Maryland football coach Mike Locksley didn't rant, but he also didn't completely bite his tongue after the latest in a recent string of big-play questionable calls went against the Terps in their 31-29 loss to Purdue. The one that will be discussed for a while was what appeared to be...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting reported at Morgan State homecoming game
BALTIMORE, MD – A shooting has been reported at the Morgan State University homecoming game. It is unknown if any students are injured.
WJLA
Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
One person shot at Morgan State University amid homecoming festivities
BALTIMORE -- One person was shot on the premises of Morgan State University on Saturday evening, according to authorities.That person was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Morgan State University spokesperson said. They were not a university student, the spokesperson added.That person was reportedly taken to a local hospital, the spokesperson said.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, according to authorities.Morgan State University was celebrating homecoming festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman triple-checks scratch-off after $100,000 win
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore woman is in disbelief after purchasing a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket. Rita Jones couldn’t believe she won. The Baltimore City resident had scratched off her instant ticket with a lucky dime and doubted what she saw. Had she really won the top prize on the Show Me $100,000! game?
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
