It appears that DJI is on the verge of announcing another drone. To recap, the company has introduced half a dozen this year alone, most recently with the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T for enterprise users. Additionally, there has been the Mini 3 Pro and the Avata for consumers, as well as two other enterprise drones that arrived earlier this year. Now, it seems that DJI has finalised the Mavic 3 Classic, which would be the fifth model in the Mavic 3 series, including the new Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO