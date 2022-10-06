ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda Prologue electric SUV meant as 2023 CR-V upgrade with more 'generous passenger and cargo space'

The upcoming first electric SUV for the US market by Honda - its 2024 Prologue model - will actually be bigger than the company's bread-and-butter CR-V model which just got its 2023 edition unveiled. Honda finally revealed the design of the Prologue, along with its dimensions, and said that its first all-electric SUV "will have a wheelbase of 121.8-inches, and is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V."
Doogee P61 Pro hands-on: Lightweight, transparent, affordable Android 12-driven ruggedness

The Doogee S61 Pro comes as what I consider to be a successful design experiment in the rugged phone landscape, with a back cover similar to that of Xiaomi's Mi 8 Explorer Edition. To make it even more appealing, Doogee is also throwing additional back covers that can be replaced by the user without the need for any additional tools.
ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U gaming handheld revised with Gundam special edition model

One-netbook opened ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pre-orders nearly a month ago, with the company finally bringing RDNA 2-based hardware to market. Now, the manufacturer is offering a Gundam special edition model in China. Available through Tmall, the limited edition model differs from the regular ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro with its white case, over which One-netbook has included blue and red accents, as well as an RX-78-2 Gundam logo and lettering.
Galaxy S23 battery life could be better than the Galaxy S22 as the device is reportedly coming with a bigger power pack and an FHD+ display

A deluge of Galaxy S23 leaks is sweeping the mobile landscape as of late. From design changes and possible color options to minute details like display bezels, new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 keep on emerging. This time we have information regarding the battery capacity and screen size of the upcoming Galaxy S flagship thanks to the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.
Solid-state NASA battery beats the Model Y's 4680 pack at energy density by stacking all cells in one case

NASA's Solid-state Architecture Batteries for Enhanced Rechargeability and Safety (SABERS) project has reached a research milestone, announced the agency. After a few years of experiments and university partnerships, NASA's solid-state battery has hit the whopping 500 Wh/kg energy density, double that of the typical electric car, allowing it to propel electric planes even.
Budget AMD B650E & B650-based mainboards hit the market, with none at the promised US$125 MSRP available yet

AMD Ryzen (Zen) Desktop Business Fail. As many entry-range AM5 mainboards based on the B650E and B650 chipsets are going up for pre-order, the potential customers on a tight budget are still looking for the US$125 prices promised by AMD. Unfortunately, it looks like the best price one can get for such a piece of hardware at this time is above the US$150 threshold.
Tineco TOASTY ONE smart dual-slot toaster with touchscreen launches in Europe

Tineco has launched the TOASTY ONE, a smart dual-slot toaster, in the EU. This is the company’s first kitchen appliance; Tineco is best known for its vacuum cleaners. The device has a 4-in (~10 cm) LCD touchscreen, which you can use to adjust your toasting settings. For example, you can choose from four modes: smart, fresh, reheat or frozen. You can also use a slide to set your desired toasting level.
Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 launches with dual-camera for improved accuracy

Govee has launched the new Envisual TV Backlight T2 with a dual camera. Envisual Technology delivers real-time colors to match those in each area on the TV screen. The company suggests that using two cameras improves the color-matching accuracy by 40%, capturing 690,000 pixel dots per second. The device has...
Best Arlo camera deals in Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Arlo wireless camera deals are a major focus of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in 2022. After all, they’re the best in the business but they’re quite expensive. We told you about many of the benefits and shortcomings of Arlo cameras in our recent Reolink security camera system review. Long story short, unless you want wired cameras, Arlo is the best choice for most people.
Dockcase 2.5-inch SATA Smart Hard Drive Enclosure hands-on

The Dockcase 2.5-inch SATA Smart Hard Drive Enclosure is a utilitarian way to reuse older SATA drives or assemble your own portable storage. With useful features like drive status monitoring and power loss prevention, the enclosure is a solid gadget for any techie's tool bag. Dockcase recently released a smart...
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Specifications, design, pricing and a potential release date for upcoming cheaper drone option

It appears that DJI is on the verge of announcing another drone. To recap, the company has introduced half a dozen this year alone, most recently with the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T for enterprise users. Additionally, there has been the Mini 3 Pro and the Avata for consumers, as well as two other enterprise drones that arrived earlier this year. Now, it seems that DJI has finalised the Mavic 3 Classic, which would be the fifth model in the Mavic 3 series, including the new Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T.
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro ECG smartwatch receives new update version 2.1.0.417

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has received another update, firmware version 2.1.0.417, just weeks after version 2.1.0.415 launched worldwide. The October update for the smartwatch is 94.49 MB in size and is expected to be available globally; owners of the gadget in Turkey have already reported receiving the new software.
Nothing Phone (1): Audio analysis shows deficiencies in company's first smartphone

The Nothing Phone (1) has been around for a few months now, with the smartphone now regularly receiving software updates adding new features. Recently, the company enabled LHDC Bluetooth codec support within NothingOS as part of its v1.1.4 update, as we discussed late last month. Incidentally, the update allowed people to customise Ear (1) settings without using a dedicated app, among other changes.
Bluetti AC200MAX modular power station discounted by up to €400 with 6,144 Wh maximum capacity

The Bluetti AC200MAX Expandable Power Station is currently discounted. At the company's online store, customers in the US can purchase the device for US$1,799, saving US$100 off the regular retail price. UK customers can get a £140 (~US$155) reduction, with the gadget now costing £1,959 (~US$2,162). Customers in Canada can save CA$100 (~US$72), with the power station selling for CA$2,399 (~US1,733).
Honor X40 GT is officially on the way with a new, racing-striped finish and a clear focus on performance

Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Gaming. Honor's new X40 Android smartphone was the first to move on to a new, ultra-thin Star Ring rear camera design in 2022, which is combined with an FHD+ display and a large battery in the new mid-tier handset. It might be a winning formula for the OEM, as it has now announced that it is re-launching it in the form of a new variant.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600: Powerful soundbar introduced with a compact footprint, voice control functionality and Dolby Atmos

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 has arrived, nestling nicely between the Smart Soundbar 500 and Smart Soundbar 700. Unsurprisingly, Bose's latest soundbar is a high-end affair, with five transducers aimed at creating sound good enough to negate needing additional speakers. According to Bose, the Smart Soundbar 600 has two side-firing transducers paired with two upward-firing speakers and a mid-tweet.
