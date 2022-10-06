ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michele & Darren Criss Reunite Backstage at ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

By Hannah Dailey
 5 days ago

As foreshadowed on Glee not so long ago, Lea Michele shined on a Broadway stage playing Barbra Streisand’s famous character Fanny Brice — and Darren Criss was there in the audience to cheer her on. The two former castmates had a mini McKinley High reunion backstage at the Funny Girl revival in New York City, as revealed Wednesday (Oct. 5) in a sweet photo shared on Michele’s Instagram after that night’s show.

In the photo, Michele — looking glamorous in a black blazer and gold hoop earrings — stands in front of a black stage curtain with one arm wrapped lovingly around Criss and the other around his wife, filmmaker Mia Swier. “The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade,” she joked in her caption. “I love you.”

Lea Michele Talks 'Funny Girl' Broadway Revival, Performs 'People' on 'Tonight Show': Watch

10/06/2022

Indeed, the actress not only sings “Don’t Rain On My Parade” every night in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival — in which she’s starred since taking over the role of Fanny from Beanie Feldstein in September — but it was also her character Rachel Berry’s signature song on Glee.

One of the key plot points in the TV show (which wrapped in 2015, seven years before the following scenario happened in real life) involved Rachel landing the role of Fanny in a fictional Funny Girl revival on Broadway. Some of her old schoolmates, including Criss’ Blaine Anderson, come to see her on her opening night, as does Coach Sue Sylvester, played by Jane Lynch — who was also in the real life Funny Girl revival cast, but stepped away from the show just before Michele joined.

Based on the Scream Queens alum’s Instagram post, it seems that life really does imitate art. Criss isn’t the only one of her past Glee collaborators to have attended the show either. Both Jonathan Groff and Glee creator Ryan Murphy were in the crowd at the Michele’s opening night, where she received not one, not two, but four standing ovations, according to Deadline .

See Lea Michele pose with Darren Criss backstage at Broadway’s Funny Girl below:

Comments / 0

No one can rain on Lea Michele’s parade after her astounding performance on GMA

Lea Michele stunned Times Square with her live performance of Funny Girl‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on Friday Morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Michele’s casting for the Broadway production of Funny Girl was initially met with controversy, both for the way Beanie Feldstein was pushed aside from the project and for the accusations against Michele for toxicity and racist remarks on the set of Glee.
Watch Lea Michele and ‘Funny Girl’ Cast Shine Through ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ Performance

Good morning, Broadway! On Friday morning, Lea Michele and her fellow castmates on Funny Girl took the stage on Good Morning America to perform “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” “Fanny, you’re making a fool of yourself!” one character told Michele’s Fanny. “I love the guy and I want to be with him. This is what’s right for me,” Michele adds. She then breaks into song: “Don’t tell me not to live, just sit and putta/Life’s candy and the sun’s a ball of butter/Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.” The number slowly transitioned into a full solo as Michele...
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3

The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
‘Funny Girl’ Review: A Star Is Reborn With Lea Michele Headlining Broadway Musical

Take two, and not a moment too soon. Lea Michele steps into one of Broadway’s most iconic roles, which in her mind — or at least the mind of Rachel Berry, the character she played in TV’s “Glee” — she was destined to play. And dammit, she’s right. Not that suddenly this otherwise uninspired and underproduced revival of “Funny Girl” is transformed into a revelatory classic. Instead Michele gives it what the revival previously lacked: charisma, astonishing vocals and assuredness — not to mention a killer fan base. It also had a backstage narrative that added to the drama following original...
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel

Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
CELEBRITIES
