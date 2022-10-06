Read full article on original website
Prince William Just Lost A Big Honor To Vin Diesel
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to quite a few changes in the royal family, most notably her son, King Charles III, ascending to the throne. As a result, his eldest son, Prince William, inherited Charles's previous titles as the Duke of Cornwall — as well as Earl of Chester and Duke of Rothesay, when in Scotland — all while keeping his current title of Duke of Cambridge, per Cambridgeshire Live. In addition, Charles announced that he had named William the new Prince of Wales — a title Charles held for more than 60 years – and his wife Catherine as the new Princess of Wales.
Keanu Reeves Is More Musical Than You Thought
Keanu Reeves stole everyone's hearts as the brave Jack Traven in the 1994 action thriller "Speed," in which he risks his own life to save innocent passengers on a bus with a bomb attached to it. He's also well-remembered for playing the iconic character of Neo in the "Matrix" trilogy movies — "The Matrix" (1999), "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003), and "The Matrix Revolutions" (2003). Yet despite his fame, the 58-year-old actor has maintained a relatively quiet existence, preferring to keep his personal life private, per Smooth Radio.
How To Recreate Ariana Grande's Positions Makeup
Pop princess Ariana Grande is known for several things. Aside from her insane vocal range as exhibited in her six studio albums and whopping 19 Top 10 hits, since her debut single "Put Your Hearts Up" in 2011, the "thank u, next" singer is also a beauty icon with her own makeup brand. She's got people all over the internet imitating her famous high-pony, oversized hoodie, knee-high boot look. In fact, Seventeen shared an article just last year on how to copy Ari's iconic style, including the popular "no pants look" she's often photographed wearing.
Dakota Johnson & Stella Banderas: How The Half-Sisters Really Get Along
The Johnson, Banderas, and Griffith clans are without question Hollywood royalty. The multiple generations of influential actors are all the more admired for their work in the industry because of their continued friendship even after marriages have ended and circumstances shifted. Melanie Griffith is the daughter of Tippi Hedren and...
