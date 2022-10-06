The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to quite a few changes in the royal family, most notably her son, King Charles III, ascending to the throne. As a result, his eldest son, Prince William, inherited Charles's previous titles as the Duke of Cornwall — as well as Earl of Chester and Duke of Rothesay, when in Scotland — all while keeping his current title of Duke of Cambridge, per Cambridgeshire Live. In addition, Charles announced that he had named William the new Prince of Wales — a title Charles held for more than 60 years – and his wife Catherine as the new Princess of Wales.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO