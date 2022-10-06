ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Township, PA

Woman at casino accused of spitting on officer

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a drunk woman at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel & Casino, spit on an officer while she was being taken into custody.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to the Mohegan Sun Resort for a report of a highly intoxicated guest being aggressive toward the staff.

Once police arrived they said a woman, later identified as Yale Ashely Hancock, 48, of Mill Hall, was being escorted out by hotel security.

Security informed officers that Hancock threatened staff and tried to assault a hotel staff member prior to police arrival.

As she was being escorted officers said security told Hancock that she would not be allowed on casino property for an indefinite amount of time.

Nude man accused of police chase in stolen car

Hancock then became angry and said that she “spends a lot of money at this (expletive) place and that we will all be sorry when she doesn’t spend $100K more,” as stated in court papers.

Police said as they escorted Hancock to her hotel room to grab belongings, she fell into several walls and a trash can. Once in the room, Hancock refused to leave, covering herself with a blanket and locking herself in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Officers say they warned Hancock several times that if she did not leave the hotel, she would be arrested for trespassing.

Hancock continued not to follow police orders and she was placed under arrest. While arriving at the station, police say Hancock refused to walk placing herself on the floor.

As stated in the affidavit, while officers carried Hancock into the station and up flights of stairs she spat on them several times attempting to hit an officer in the face.

Hancock has been charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Comments / 7

A D
5d ago

I have been falling down drunk a few times in my life and NEVER ONCE thought about spitting at someone! Gross!

Reply
9
Demorats Love Illegals and Lgbti
5d ago

im sure she will file suit against bartender and hostess serving the booze..

Reply(1)
5
