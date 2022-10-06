Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone is touted to bring pro-grade voice recording to the home-based audio creator
Sony Electronics claims to have packed some of its most benchmark voice-recording tech and design into the new C-80 condenser microphone. The new audio accessory has a uni-directional field of pick-up rather than one of a cardioid or bi-directional nature; however, this might make it ideal for pursuits such as home or home-studio voice recording, podcasting or vlogging.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaker reveals hands-on battery image in another similarity with the Galaxy S22 Ultra
Ice Universe claims to have obtained an image of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery, just a day on from disavowing the design leaked by @OnLeaks. Show below, it appears that the photo originates from a regulatory body, such as 3C in China or the FCC in the US. Unfortunately, Ice Universe has not confirmed the photo's origins.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi K60 and K60 Pro will debut as the first flagships of their line with wireless charging: new leak
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand has released K-series flagships that have often proven compelling alternatives in the premium Android smartphone world over the years. On the other hand, they have made some compromises in order to fit into a certain price-bracket; even the latest K50 Extreme Edition with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 passes on wireless charging in order to come in at just under ~US$450 at launch.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 7 and 7T series finally upgrade to OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12
OnePlus' 7 and 7T lines of 2019 are still perfectly serviceable Android devices and have a place in smartphone history in that they were among the last to feature pop-up selfie cameras for the edge-to-edge displays only attainable via advanced UDC technology otherwise. Nevertheless, they have officially been on Android 11 for the past year and a half now - unless the user in question was involved in the smartphones' Open Beta programs, that is.
RELATED PEOPLE
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Writing Pad launches in India as a purely note-taking or doodling tool for well under US$25
Redmi's latest electronic product for the Indian market has an 8.5-inch (21.6cm) display and a stylus that seems to have a magnetic attachment feature - however, it is no new Android tablet. This "Writing Pad" is aimed at those who like to scribble by hand or doodle a lot, yet would like to avoid paper waste in enjoying these pursuits.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 1080 likely to debut with the Redmi Note 12 series
Over the past few weeks, there have been plenty of rumours talking about the highly-anticipated Redmi Note 12 series. A 3C certification listing confirms that there are three devices in the works. At least one of them will use MediaTek's newly-launched Dimensity 1080 SoC, according to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via ITHome).
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Specifications, design, pricing and a potential release date for upcoming cheaper drone option
It appears that DJI is on the verge of announcing another drone. To recap, the company has introduced half a dozen this year alone, most recently with the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T for enterprise users. Additionally, there has been the Mini 3 Pro and the Avata for consumers, as well as two other enterprise drones that arrived earlier this year. Now, it seems that DJI has finalised the Mavic 3 Classic, which would be the fifth model in the Mavic 3 series, including the new Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 battery life could be better than the Galaxy S22 as the device is reportedly coming with a bigger power pack and an FHD+ display
A deluge of Galaxy S23 leaks is sweeping the mobile landscape as of late. From design changes and possible color options to minute details like display bezels, new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 keep on emerging. This time we have information regarding the battery capacity and screen size of the upcoming Galaxy S flagship thanks to the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ZTE Axon-series smartphones with under-display cameras are up to US$200 off on Amazon right now
5G Android Deal Smartphone Storage Touchscreen Accessory. The Axon 30 is one of the ultra-rare Android smartphones for US consumers that find punch-hole selfie cameras in their smartphone displays just too distracting. It comes from an OEM that is a pioneer in this area, unleashing its under-display camera (UDC) tech long before Samsung or Xiaomi could with their Galaxy Z Fold3 or Mix 4.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT is officially on the way with a new, racing-striped finish and a clear focus on performance
Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Gaming. Honor's new X40 Android smartphone was the first to move on to a new, ultra-thin Star Ring rear camera design in 2022, which is combined with an FHD+ display and a large battery in the new mid-tier handset. It might be a winning formula for the OEM, as it has now announced that it is re-launching it in the form of a new variant.
notebookcheck.net
Bose Smart Soundbar 600: Powerful soundbar introduced with a compact footprint, voice control functionality and Dolby Atmos
The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 has arrived, nestling nicely between the Smart Soundbar 500 and Smart Soundbar 700. Unsurprisingly, Bose's latest soundbar is a high-end affair, with five transducers aimed at creating sound good enough to negate needing additional speakers. According to Bose, the Smart Soundbar 600 has two side-firing transducers paired with two upward-firing speakers and a mid-tweet.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1): Audio analysis shows deficiencies in company's first smartphone
The Nothing Phone (1) has been around for a few months now, with the smartphone now regularly receiving software updates adding new features. Recently, the company enabled LHDC Bluetooth codec support within NothingOS as part of its v1.1.4 update, as we discussed late last month. Incidentally, the update allowed people to customise Ear (1) settings without using a dedicated app, among other changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A YouTuber measured the brightness of that controversial 'House of the Dragon' episode and yes, it's really dark
The scene during last week's "House of the Dragon" that sparked so much ire could auto-dim on some TVs, the analysis found.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro ECG smartwatch receives new update version 2.1.0.417
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has received another update, firmware version 2.1.0.417, just weeks after version 2.1.0.415 launched worldwide. The October update for the smartwatch is 94.49 MB in size and is expected to be available globally; owners of the gadget in Turkey have already reported receiving the new software.
The Best Group B Audi Quattro S1 E2 Will Be Auctioned. Yes, That One
RM Sotheby'sLegit Group B Audi Quattros aren't exactly easy to come by, and this is a prime example.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: extensively renovated, but more expensive
Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G is a modern phone for little money. However, the predecessor Galaxy A22 5G was much cheaper at the time of its release last year and is still available, for example, for US$ 188.50 at Amazon USA at the time of writing. Is it even worth paying...
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic starts selling Esports gaming monitor with 160 Hz refresh rate, Mini LED backlights and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
RedMagic is now offering a high-end gaming monitor in China. Equipped with a 4K and 160 Hz panel, the gaming monitor also features Mini LED backlights that deliver up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. RedMagic has included other tantalising features too, like HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C connectivity. RedMagic...
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Confirmation arrives of 5 nm manufacturing process for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chipset
While we have already compared most technical specifications between Tensor and Tensor G2, Google has since confirmed an arguably crucial aspect to Android Authority. To recap, Google has built the Tensor G2 around new performance cores but with the same prime and efficiency cores as its predecessor. Additionally, Google has included a more modern GPU, hopefully addressing one of Tensor's shortcomings.
notebookcheck.net
Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 launches with dual-camera for improved accuracy
Govee has launched the new Envisual TV Backlight T2 with a dual camera. Envisual Technology delivers real-time colors to match those in each area on the TV screen. The company suggests that using two cameras improves the color-matching accuracy by 40%, capturing 690,000 pixel dots per second. The device has...
notebookcheck.net
IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: Lenovo introduces Cloud Gaming device with a 120 Hz display and an RGB keyboard from US$599
Lenovo has presented the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors. Available later this month from US$599, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has a 16-inch, 2.5K and 120 Hz display, along with a four-stage RGB backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Lenovo has revealed the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook,...
Comments / 0