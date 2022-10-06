ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am.

Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel also says that one firefighter also had a minor injury but did not require transport to the hospital at this time.

Fire officials also added that one dog perished in the fire, but a number of pets were rescued from the home. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the homeowner, who was one of the victim's of the fire. The other victim, lived in an apartment in the back of the complex.

Two of the connecting apartments also were damaged in the blaze, but investigators have not determined at this time if the residents will have to vacate.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

