East Lansing, MI

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Buckeyes move up in poll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
2 B1G teams among list of 9 bowl eligible teams through Week 6

At least 2 B1G teams are going bowling this season. Although it was not their best performance, Saturday’s win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022, and with a 49-20 win over Michigan State, the Buckeyes joined the Wolverines in becoming bowl eligible. Fox College Football announced...
EAST LANSING, MI
Person
Mel Tucker
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
Ryan Day Talks Michigan State Win, Health Issues At Running Back, Confidence in Improved Cornerback Play Moving Forward

Ohio State had its closest Big Ten game of the season Saturday, but that isn't saying much. The Buckeyes still blew past Michigan State by a 29-point margin, passing their first road test with a 49-20 result in East Lansing. Now undefeated through the first half of the regular season, Ryan Day reviewed Ohio State's latest impressive performance in a press conference following the Spartan steamrolling.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Ohio Stadium#Live Tv#American Football#College Football Playoff#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Spartans
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
COLUMBUS, OH
What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition

On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

