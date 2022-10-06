Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
Buckeyes move up in poll
COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 49-20 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
2 B1G teams among list of 9 bowl eligible teams through Week 6
At least 2 B1G teams are going bowling this season. Although it was not their best performance, Saturday’s win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022, and with a 49-20 win over Michigan State, the Buckeyes joined the Wolverines in becoming bowl eligible. Fox College Football announced...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Phillies’ pitching dominated the Cardinals in two straight outings, ending St. Louis’ season and clinching a spot in the NLDS, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Ryan Day Talks Michigan State Win, Health Issues At Running Back, Confidence in Improved Cornerback Play Moving Forward
Ohio State had its closest Big Ten game of the season Saturday, but that isn't saying much. The Buckeyes still blew past Michigan State by a 29-point margin, passing their first road test with a 49-20 result in East Lansing. Now undefeated through the first half of the regular season, Ryan Day reviewed Ohio State's latest impressive performance in a press conference following the Spartan steamrolling.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
After a cancer diagnosis, a family apple orchard owner weighs what’s next
Michigan apple orchards are jammed with fruit and customers this fall. Amid expansions and consolidations, one family-owned orchard south of Ann Arbor still does business as it has for generations. With a cancer diagnosis, and no next generation to take over, the owners think they’ve found a succession plan.
