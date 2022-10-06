ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneyfoodblog.com

Is the 100th Anniversary Coming to Disney World?

Disney World is closing out its 50th Anniversary next year, but there’s an even bigger celebration on the way — the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. The company was founded in 1923, and starting in 2023, we’ll be celebrating 100 years of excitement. We can’t wait to check out all the celebrations for ourselves…but will we be able to party it up in Disney World? Here’s what we know so far.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why Disney Fans Shouldn’t Sleep on HomeGoods

If you’re as big a fan of Disney merchandise as we are, beware of this post. While lots of Disney merchandise can be found in the parks, shopping online is an option if you won’t be visiting Disney anytime soon. Some big retail stores like Target and Walmart sell Disney items in their stores as well, and did you know HomeGoods is included in that list as well? If you didn’t, we suggest you run to HomeGoods now to grab some of the ADORABLE Disney merchandise we spotted!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: PRICE INCREASES Hit Disneyland Tickets

Between booking your hotel stay, choosing where to eat on your trip, and oh yeah — park tickets — there are so many little things that can really add up. And it certainly doesn’t help when Disney decides to raise prices, either. Unfortunately, it looks like today is one of those days because going to Disneyland Resort is now going to cost you MORE!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Added to Genie+ at Disneyland Resort

Skipping the regular, standby lines in Disney parks certainly isn’t anything new. And, since the introduction of the latest system — Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes — there have been quite a few changes and updates in both Disney World and Disneyland. We recently learned that surge pricing would be implemented for Genie+ in Disneyland, and now it looks like yet another new change has come to the service!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World

Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week

Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Major Price INCREASE for Private Photo Shoots in Disney World

Did you know that you can book a private photo shoot in Disney World?. Capture Your Moment is an add-on extra that you can reserve to have a photo shoot with a Disney PhotoPass photographer in any of the 4 parks. It’s great if you’re celebrating a big event or just want some nice photos of your trip! However, this extra offering just got more expensive — check out how much it’ll cost to book a session now.
PHOTOGRAPHY
disneyfoodblog.com

HUNDREDS of Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants…Again

In discussing park price increases, Disney CEO Bob Chapek once said, “If demand goes up, then we have the opportunity to do that.” Well, we regret to inform your budgets, but it seems that the time for price increases has arrived. price increases implemented for Genie+ at Disneyland,...
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Genie+ Could Cost You MORE Depending on When You Visit Disney World

You may need to add a little more flexibility to your budgets because some CHANGES are happening when it comes to Disney World costs. Price increases have already been put into effect for Savi’s Workshop and Droid Depot, along with hidden price increases for tickets in 2023, and increases to special experiences like private photo shoots. But now a service you may have been planning to use in Disney World is also getting more expensive, depending on when you visit.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Surge Pricing Introduced for Genie+ in Disneyland

Disney World and Disneyland prices can vary depending on the time of year and demand for the theme parks. We’ve seen surge pricing on tickets, hotel rooms, holiday parties, and more. Now, it looks like surge pricing is coming to another part of Disneyland. Disney Genie+ is the add-on...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Two New RETRO Disney Ears Are Now Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A pair of Mickey or Minnie ears are often the KEY to the perfect Disney outfit. Whether you like bright and sparkly ears, unique “ears,” or a classic pair,...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Holiday Weekend Crowds SURPRISED Us in Disney World

It’s a busy time of year at Disney World, and chances are it’s only going to get even busier!. We’re in the parks every single day checking out anything and everything new or interesting that you might need to know about on your next visit, and that includes monitoring those pesky crowds. No matter when you’re heading to the parks, it’s always a good idea to check the latest wait times and see how busy the parks have been, especially on holidays — so let’s take a look at Disney World crowds for today, Indigenous Peoples’ Day!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Haunted Mansion Fans Can Become Madame Leota in Disney World — Here’s HOW!

We love adding new Haunted Mansion merchandise to our collection and trying Haunted Mansion snacks in the parks when they’re available. And we’re really looking forward to the new movie coming out as well. Did you know there’s another special offering in Magic Kingdom for fans of Haunted Mansion, or more specifically, Madame Leota? Here’s how YOU can turn yourself into Madame Leota!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Order Disney’s NEW Peter Pan Loungefly Before It’s Too Late!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We love seeing new Peter Pan merchandise items whenever they’re released. We’ve seen an entire Main Attraction Collection inspired by Peter Pan’s Flight with ears, a plush, a Loungefly, and more. If you’ve been looking for a new piece of merchandise to add to your collection, another Loungefly backpack has been released online!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New SWEET Pumpkin Treat Is Only a Monorail Ride Away From Magic Kingdom!

There are just a few short weeks left until Halloween, but Disney has been celebrating for a while now. We’ve been making our way around the parks and hotels trying new treats and people have been enjoying Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party, which is now sold out. Speaking of those Halloween treats, another one just arrived in Disney World and we tried it — follow along with us!
TRAVEL

