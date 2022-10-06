ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportthisweek.com

Fall Tree Program

The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
CRANSTON, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, RI
Business
City
Middletown, RI
WPRI 12 News

Scituate Art Festival returns for its 56th year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Autumn festivals returned to the Ocean State this weekend, including the Scituate Art Festival.  The festival, now in its 56th year, takes place every year during the long Columbus Day weekend. This year’s event is taking place at Village Green, on Route 116, in North Scituate and features a wide variety […]
SCITUATE, RI
WPRI

Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
WTNH

Groton apartment tenants seek help over mold issue

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tenants at Branford Manor in Groton say there is a very bad mold problem in the apartments. News 8 got a look inside some of those apartments on Monday. Mold can be seen in the medicine cabinet, shower, and on the ceiling and walls of Sara Alvarez’s bathroom. The City of […]
GROTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Prescott Farm#British#Cro
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
BRISTOL, RI
GoLocalProv

Cranston Councilor Opposes Pallet Housing Project for the Homeless

With thousands of Rhode Islanders homeless and winter cold hitting soon, an innovative idea to provide a new form of safe temporary housing on state land is being opposed by a local councilman. Cranston Councilman Matthew R. Reilly (R-Ward 6) on Monday called upon Governor Daniel McKee to drop his...
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
saltwatersportsman.com

Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island

The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
WPRI 12 News

Autumnfest returns to Woonsocket for Columbus Day weekend

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of northern Rhode Island’s largest festivals returned for its 44th year this weekend. “It’s something the community looks forward to,” said Judith Sullivan, Chairperson of Autumnfest. Autumnfest, which is held in Woonsocket every Columbus Day weekend, has plenty of family-friendly activities, including live music, food vendors and a fireworks show. Organizers […]
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with increased winter bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website this morning, with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy