newportthisweek.com
Fall Tree Program
The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Scituate Art Festival returns for its 56th year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Autumn festivals returned to the Ocean State this weekend, including the Scituate Art Festival. The festival, now in its 56th year, takes place every year during the long Columbus Day weekend. This year’s event is taking place at Village Green, on Route 116, in North Scituate and features a wide variety […]
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
Groton apartment tenants seek help over mold issue
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tenants at Branford Manor in Groton say there is a very bad mold problem in the apartments. News 8 got a look inside some of those apartments on Monday. Mold can be seen in the medicine cabinet, shower, and on the ceiling and walls of Sara Alvarez’s bathroom. The City of […]
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
whdh.com
Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon
BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
GoLocalProv
Cranston Councilor Opposes Pallet Housing Project for the Homeless
With thousands of Rhode Islanders homeless and winter cold hitting soon, an innovative idea to provide a new form of safe temporary housing on state land is being opposed by a local councilman. Cranston Councilman Matthew R. Reilly (R-Ward 6) on Monday called upon Governor Daniel McKee to drop his...
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Autumnfest returns to Woonsocket for Columbus Day weekend
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of northern Rhode Island’s largest festivals returned for its 44th year this weekend. “It’s something the community looks forward to,” said Judith Sullivan, Chairperson of Autumnfest. Autumnfest, which is held in Woonsocket every Columbus Day weekend, has plenty of family-friendly activities, including live music, food vendors and a fireworks show. Organizers […]
ABC6.com
‘I think it’s kinda dumb’: URI students react to 4 arrests made over weekend at large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — University of Rhode Island students reacted Monday to the four arrests made over the weekend at a large house party with about 400 students. “Personally I think it’s kinda dumb. Kids need to have fun and it’s going to happen,” Owen Hackett said.
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Dream at the Providence Animal Control Center
Dream, dream, dream dreaammmmmm……….. That’s me! I am so happy that my person called to get me help. I had a sad past and a brief experience as a mom cat and I will leave it at that. Thankfully, I am spayed now and all my...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with increased winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website this morning, with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
GoLocalProv
A “Nashville-Inspired” Bar and Restaurant is Coming to a Well-Known Providence Location
A “Nashville-inspired” bar and restaurant is coming to a well-known downtown Providence location. “Moonshine Alley” has announced it is opening this fall — at 52 Pine Street. The historic building was previously home to Hanley’s Ale House and McFadden's. According to the website, Moonshine Alley...
