Man dies as car crashes, sinks into creek in Wake Forest

A man died after he drove his car into a creek in Wake Forest on Thursday morning, the State Highway Patrol said.

State troopers responded to a report of a car entering a creek at 7:38 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 1224 and Watkins Pond Road.

The driver, 28-year-old Andres Pop Chiquival of Wake Forest, was found dead in the car, SHP spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said in an email.

Rescuers from Knightdale Water Rescue and New Hope Rescue helped recover his body from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities believe the 2009 Chevrolet ran off the road to the left while traveling west on Mitchell Mill Road, hit a guardrail, then sank into the creek.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident and the driver’s impairment is under investigation, Knox said.