It’s a busy time of year at Disney World, and chances are it’s only going to get even busier!. We’re in the parks every single day checking out anything and everything new or interesting that you might need to know about on your next visit, and that includes monitoring those pesky crowds. No matter when you’re heading to the parks, it’s always a good idea to check the latest wait times and see how busy the parks have been, especially on holidays — so let’s take a look at Disney World crowds for today, Indigenous Peoples’ Day!

TRAVEL ・ 18 HOURS AGO