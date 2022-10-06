Read full article on original website
City plans Monte Vista Lane water shutoff for Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned a four-hour water shutoff Thursday in the Monte Vista Lane area. The shutoff is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. It’s a necessary move for the replacement of water valves and fittings, according to city documents.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/10/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Oct. 10:. At 6:08 a.m. to Boxelder Road for a motor vehicle collision. At 7:17 a.m. to West 6th Street for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 7:43 a.m. to Henry Road for a...
Gillette will pay about $430 to replace broken spinning seat at Dalbey Memorial Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette is spending roughly $430 to replace a spinning seat that was broken last weekend at a playground, Parks Manager Janie Kuntz said Thursday. A city employee reported that sometime between 11 a.m. Sept. 29 and 11 a.m. Sept. 30, a plastic chair...
Firefighters rescue trapped man from 15-feet below ground
GILLETTE (WNE) — Firefighters rescued a construction worker who was trapped about 15-feet below ground level near West 4J Road and Jayhawker Street Thursday afternoon. The man was working on utilities in a trench when the dirt fell in on him, said Kate Eischeid, Campbell County Fire Department battalion chief. Because he was working at the edge of a trench box, his upper body was shielded from the collapse, but his lower legs and feet were trapped.
City official: Dog park closed until parvovirus plan in place
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park will remain closed through the weekend and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future until a plan to deal with possible parvovirus contamination is in place, a city official said Saturday. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is...
Rain re-enters the forecast with breeze to follow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County should see increasing cloud cover today, leading up to a 40% chance of rain before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Today’s high is forecast at 51 degrees amid some breeze from the northwest at 13 to 18...
One more burst of warm weather ahead of cool front
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will continue to feel like the end of the summer although fall started in September as today’s high will climb into the low 70s ahead of an approaching cool front. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of 73...
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Meldene Goehring
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
School board to hold Oct. 11 meeting in Wright
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Commons at Wright Junior/Senior High School, 220 Wright Blvd., Wright. The agenda said items scheduled for discussion and approval include the following:. Whether to change district policy from allowing certified...
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Trespass, Oct. 6, Heald Road, CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies cited a 32-year-old Wisconsin man...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Police searching for two runaway teens
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two local teenagers have been listed in the National Crime Information Center as runaways in the last 24 hours, police say. One teenager, a 17-year-old girl, was reported missing to the Gillette Police Department by a 50-year-old woman, who said the girl hasn’t been seen since she left an address on Wilson Way around 11 a.m. on Oct. 6, Lt. Jason Marcus said.
Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.
