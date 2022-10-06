Read full article on original website
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in both a candlelight vigil and a celebration of life for Captain Zach Fields who passed away on Oct. 2nd. The candlelight vigil will...
Town of Prescott Valley receives United Way Top Donor Award
Town of Prescott Valley receives United Way Top Donor Award. The Town of Prescott in September received a Top Donor Award from United Way of Yavapai County. For the past three years, Town employees have donated to the annual campaign, raising an average of $11,767 each year. The Town will...
Your Prescott Mayor Update October 10, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.
YCSO Seek’s Public Help On Missing Juvenile
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.
Volleyball Falls Twice in Yuma
The Yavapai College volleyball team headed south this weekend for its final regular season road games with two matchups scheduled against the Arizona Western College Matadors. On Friday night, AWC swept the Roughriders before another scheduled matchup on Saturday afternoon in which AWC prevailed in four sets. The pair of losses pushes YC’s overall record to 4-11 and conference record to 2-5.
The Astonishing Toni Tennille
Pop Legend Toni Tennille Plays Dolly at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. A beloved musical legend comes out of retirement to play an iconic theatre role, spreading the thrill of romance and the joy of living “before the parade passes by.” Be there when Grammy-winner Toni Tennille stars in “Hello, Dolly!” November 3-20, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.
