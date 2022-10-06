Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO