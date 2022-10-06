33 Movie Scenes People Laughed At So Hard, They Think They May Be The Funniest Of All Time
Recently in a thread on r/movies , redditor u/Calm-Hovercraft9858 asked the age old question, " What was the hardest you laughed during a movie? " and movie lovers came through with answers ranging from very famous to very, very random!Warner Bros.
So, with that in mind, here are just a handful of the most popular responses shared:
1. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
"I can tell you the specific scene: the slow steamroller. Austin and Vanessa are very Britishly making 'Shoo!' motions at the dramatically screaming henchman in front of them, when the big James Bond-like music abruptly pauses and we cut to the wide shot revealing they're absolutely ages away and the guy is making no effort at all to save himself. I was absolutely inconsolable. I laughed so hard I missed a good chunk of the film after that until I rewatched. I laughed until tears ran down my face and I could feel myself sweat like I'd run a marathon. It felt like I had the bends. For some reason that joke just hit me square in the brain and it is, to this day, the most I've ever laughed at anything."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
2. Bridesmaids (2011)
"The food poisoning scene after lunch. Kristin Wiig acting tough like it's not affecting her. Maya Rudolph in the wedding dress. Melissa McCarthy in the sink yelling, 'LOOK AWAY!'"
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
3. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
"The fight scene and aftermath — I recall that breaking my brain at the time I saw it. I was in college when it came out, and it's kind of hard to understate how much of a phenomenon it was. Everyone was saying the lines from it constantly for way longer than usual with big new comedies. I thought there was no way it could live up the hype, so when I finally rented it on DVD, and it blew my away, that's when I knew it was a real instant classic."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
4. Superbad (2007)
"Jonah Hill having the flashback of when he used to draw dicks. That whole movie has so many scenes where I’d be in tears laughing."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
5. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
"I watched this for the first time last week and I thought I was going to black out from laughing so hard. I had tears streaming down my face from laughing at the scene with the dog being used as a lasso."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
6. The Other Guys (2010)
"When Mark Wahlberg busts into the ballet class and then, mid-argument, he says, 'You think I can't do this shit?' and then does a perfect pirouette. I was in tears. I don't know why necessarily, but the complete surprise and absurdity of it all."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
7. Christmas Vacation (1989)
"The thing that makes me cackle like an idiot every time I see it is when Clark falls down the ladder and can’t figure out what to do with his arm to get back on the right side."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
"Jason Segel singing the Dracula song for the first time. That first 'It's getting kind of hard to believe things are going to get better' and everyone in the tiki bar reacting to the accent absolutely killed me."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
9. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
"I watched this in the cinema when it came out, and, during the rhino scene, I proper couldn’t breathe because I was laughing so much."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
10. The Three Amigos (1986)
"In high school, we had a sub for one of our classes, and they didn’t know what to do, so they put this movie on. There’s a scene where this bar in Mexico has been told that three of the most dangerous criminals in Mexico are about to arrive, and they can be identified by their flamboyant clothing. In walk Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short — who are not the criminals — completely oblivious. The entire bar goes silent, and the three of them think the entire bar is starstruck because they're actors, so they start singing a song while the absolutely terrified bar patrons are forced to play along. I. Fucking. Died. The worst part was, no one else in my class thought it was funny, so I was literally crying with laughter, while every other kid in my class just stared at me."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
11. Steel Magnolias (1989)
"It's not a comedy by any means, but it featured one of the most welcome laughs I've ever had in a movie. After an anguished Sally Field breaks down following the burial of her beloved daughter, her longtime friend Olympia Dukakis breaks the tension of the moment by literally offering up Shirley McClaine as a punching bag. The result was an enormous and tension-relieving laugh after a moment of great sorrow. This was the moment all the tension was released, and we were reminded of the power of friendship."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
12. The Big Lebowski (1998)
"The Dude crashing his car while drinking a beer and dropping a roach in his lap."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
13. Young Frankenstein (1974)
"Last night I watched this FOR THE FIRST TIME. I always figured it passed me my whole life, so I just never bothered sitting down and watching it from start to finish. I was stupid and wrong. Gene Wilder has so many lines that had me dying laughing. It has become the funniest movie I’ve ever seen within 24 hours."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
14. Bruce Almighty (2003)
"I have a friend who tells the story of when she saw this scene in the theater and nobody could hear the next scene because people were still laughing so hard at the gibberish scene."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
15. Galaxy Quest (1999)
"The crushy chompers scene where Sigourney Weaver clearly says, 'Well, f**k that!'"
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
16. The Nutty Professor (1997)
"The dinner scene! The outtakes are great too, but that dinner scene cracks me up every time I see it."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
17. This Is the End (2013)
"I saw this movie once when it came out, and I didn’t really get it. Thought it was cool, but just alright. I watched it again two nights ago and laughed my ass off. The whole scene with them arguing outside of Emma Watson's room is one of the funniest scenes I’ve seen in a long time."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
18. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
"'You’re going the wrong way!' 'How would he know where we’re going?!'"
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
19. Liar Liar (1997)
"The office roast scene. I saw it in the theater when it came out, and to this day it remains the loudest I've ever heard a theater erupt in laughter."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
20. 21 Jump Street (2012)
"The phases of drug scene."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
21. Deadpool (2016)
"When he’s punching Colossus, but he keeps breaking all of his bones."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
22. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)
"When Alan Tudyk was trying to explain to the police officer about their 'doozy of a day.' I laughed so hard I had to stop the movie and I woke my kids up."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
23. White Chicks (2004)
"I didn't just die from laughter — it was beyond that. I laughed so hard I enrolled in night school to learn masonry, carved my own gravestone, then died."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
24. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
"Not me, but I thought my mom was gonna piss herself laughing when we saw this in theaters. I was I think about 10 at the time so a lot of the jokes went over my head. I get them all now, though, and my favorite has to be the 'drive-by fruiting.'"
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
25. Dumb and Dumber (1994)
"When Lloyd sees the moon landing photo on the wall and thinks it had JUST happened. It made me laugh out loud."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
26. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
"When Knives asks if Scott is home and Wallace says, 'Oh, he just left' and you see Scott DIVE out of the window. I could not breathe the first time I saw that."
— u/R520JR
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
27. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
"For me it was the scene when Andy Samberg sings 'Finest Girl.' I don’t think anyone could imagine where the lyrics would go when the song started. If you’ve never seen it, stop what you’re doing, see this movie immediately, and be rewarded with one of the funniest moments of your life. I laughed so hard, so uncontrollably, and so long that people in the audience turned around to see if I was okay. It just hit my sense of humor in the perfect way. Those Lonely Island movies are underappreciated."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
28. Game Night (2018)
"Jesse Plemons’ death fake-out to actually getting shot. I had to pause the movie and walk around the house in order to stop laughing."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
29. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
"When Sir Lancelot runs out of the forest toward the castle forever as the confused guards watch."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
30. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
"The opening 10 minutes. I had to start the movie over twice because I was crying tears of laughter."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
31. Inglourious Basterds (2009)
"The 'speaking Italian' scene in Inglourious Basterds, from Brad Pitt’s 'buongiorno' to the other dude making the excessive hand gestures, I was wheezing."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
32. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (2021)
"When the actor from 50 Shades of Grey breaks into song. I've never seen 50 Shades , but watching this movie, I could tell this guy has serious acting chops, and I sensed there was a meta-joke in his casting for the role. I looked him up just before the song. Anyway, the joke totally worked for me."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
And finally:
33. Zombieland (2009)
"All of Bill Murray's scenes, but especially his last one."
You can enjoy the silly scene here:
All right, you've read their picks, but now it's your turn! What's the absolute hardest you ever laughed during a movie? Share your story in the comments below!
Some responses were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T Reddit .
