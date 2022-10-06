ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

33 Movie Scenes People Laughed At So Hard, They Think They May Be The Funniest Of All Time

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lp3Bc_0iOiI12300

Recently in a thread on r/movies , redditor u/Calm-Hovercraft9858 asked the age old question, " What was the hardest you laughed during a movie? " and movie lovers came through with answers ranging from very famous to very, very random!

Warner Bros.

So, with that in mind, here are just a handful of the most popular responses shared:

1. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA8hJ_0iOiI12300
New Line Cinema

"I can tell you the specific scene: the slow steamroller. Austin and Vanessa are very Britishly making 'Shoo!' motions at the dramatically screaming henchman in front of them, when the big James Bond-like music abruptly pauses and we cut to the wide shot revealing they're absolutely ages away and the guy is making no effort at all to save himself. I was absolutely inconsolable. I laughed so hard I missed a good chunk of the film after that until I rewatched. I laughed until tears ran down my face and I could feel myself sweat like I'd run a marathon. It felt like I had the bends. For some reason that joke just hit me square in the brain and it is, to this day, the most I've ever laughed at anything."

u/Archamasse

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

2. Bridesmaids (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvfkc_0iOiI12300
Universal Pictures

"The food poisoning scene after lunch. Kristin Wiig acting tough like it's not affecting her. Maya Rudolph in the wedding dress. Melissa McCarthy in the sink yelling, 'LOOK AWAY!'"

u/Glade_Runner

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

3. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXNsS_0iOiI12300
DreamWorks Pictures

"The fight scene and aftermath — I recall that breaking my brain at the time I saw it. I was in college when it came out, and it's kind of hard to understate how much of a phenomenon it was. Everyone was saying the lines from it constantly for way longer than usual with big new comedies. I thought there was no way it could live up the hype, so when I finally rented it on DVD, and it blew my away, that's when I knew it was a real instant classic."

u/RobbStark

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

4. Superbad (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373bJc_0iOiI12300
Sony Pictures Releasing

"Jonah Hill having the flashback of when he used to draw dicks. That whole movie has so many scenes where I’d be in tears laughing."

u/MichiganToothFairy

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

5. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paqTu_0iOiI12300
A24

"I watched this for the first time last week and I thought I was going to black out from laughing so hard. I had tears streaming down my face from laughing at the scene with the dog being used as a lasso."

u/Calm-Hovercraft9858

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

6. The Other Guys (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hmai9_0iOiI12300
Sony Pictures Releasing

"When Mark Wahlberg busts into the ballet class and then, mid-argument, he says, 'You think I can't do this shit?' and then does a perfect pirouette. I was in tears. I don't know why necessarily, but the complete surprise and absurdity of it all."

u/PaddlinPaladin

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

7. Christmas Vacation (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXnLl_0iOiI12300
Warner Bros.

"The thing that makes me cackle like an idiot every time I see it is when Clark falls down the ladder and can’t figure out what to do with his arm to get back on the right side."

u/ComerECalarABoca

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGoDW_0iOiI12300
Universal Pictures

"Jason Segel singing the Dracula song for the first time. That first 'It's getting kind of hard to believe things are going to get better' and everyone in the tiki bar reacting to the accent absolutely killed me."

u/AdamBCC

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

9. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atJSV_0iOiI12300
Warner Bros.

"I watched this in the cinema when it came out, and, during the rhino scene, I proper couldn’t breathe because I was laughing so much."

u/callmemacready

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

10. The Three Amigos (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ca9G9_0iOiI12300
Orion Pictures

"In high school, we had a sub for one of our classes, and they didn’t know what to do, so they put this movie on. There’s a scene where this bar in Mexico has been told that three of the most dangerous criminals in Mexico are about to arrive, and they can be identified by their flamboyant clothing. In walk Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short — who are not the criminals — completely oblivious. The entire bar goes silent, and the three of them think the entire bar is starstruck because they're actors, so they start singing a song while the absolutely terrified bar patrons are forced to play along. I. Fucking. Died. The worst part was, no one else in my class thought it was funny, so I was literally crying with laughter, while every other kid in my class just stared at me."

u/revolverzanbolt

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

11. Steel Magnolias (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGhgR_0iOiI12300
Tri-Star Pictures

"It's not a comedy by any means, but it featured one of the most welcome laughs I've ever had in a movie. After an anguished Sally Field breaks down following the burial of her beloved daughter, her longtime friend Olympia Dukakis breaks the tension of the moment by literally offering up Shirley McClaine as a punching bag. The result was an enormous and tension-relieving laugh after a moment of great sorrow. This was the moment all the tension was released, and we were reminded of the power of friendship."

u/Glade_Runner

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

12. The Big Lebowski (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFanA_0iOiI12300
Gramercy Pictures

"The Dude crashing his car while drinking a beer and dropping a roach in his lap."

u/Cultural_Pudding_484

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

13. Young Frankenstein (1974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxNq1_0iOiI12300
20th Century Fox

"Last night I watched this FOR THE FIRST TIME. I always figured it passed me my whole life, so I just never bothered sitting down and watching it from start to finish. I was stupid and wrong. Gene Wilder has so many lines that had me dying laughing. It has become the funniest movie I’ve ever seen within 24 hours."

u/MovieBuff90

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

14. Bruce Almighty (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAGF3_0iOiI12300
Universal Pictures

"I have a friend who tells the story of when she saw this scene in the theater and nobody could hear the next scene because people were still laughing so hard at the gibberish scene."

u/rayongoogly

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

15. Galaxy Quest (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NROpE_0iOiI12300
DreamWorks Pictures

"The crushy chompers scene where Sigourney Weaver clearly says, 'Well, f**k that!'"

u/Ghost_taco

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

16. The Nutty Professor (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0nkU_0iOiI12300
Universal Pictures

"The dinner scene! The outtakes are great too, but that dinner scene cracks me up every time I see it."

u/listmann

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

17. This Is the End (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27q1z9_0iOiI12300
Sony Pictures Releasing

"I saw this movie once when it came out, and I didn’t really get it. Thought it was cool, but just alright. I watched it again two nights ago and laughed my ass off. The whole scene with them arguing outside of Emma Watson's room is one of the funniest scenes I’ve seen in a long time."

u/iamdusti

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

18. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169nP5_0iOiI12300
Paramount Pictures

"'You’re going the wrong way!' 'How would he know where we’re going?!'"

u/SakuraTacos

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

19. Liar Liar (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csJxM_0iOiI12300
Universal Pictures

"The office roast scene. I saw it in the theater when it came out, and to this day it remains the loudest I've ever heard a theater erupt in laughter."

u/RojoTheMighty

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

20. 21 Jump Street (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTpVt_0iOiI12300
Columbia Pictures

"The phases of drug scene."

u/sj_vandelay

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

21. Deadpool (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYXm6_0iOiI12300
20th Century Fox

"When he’s punching Colossus, but he keeps breaking all of his bones."

u/Phrag15

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

22. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REP8c_0iOiI12300
Magnet Releasing

"When Alan Tudyk was trying to explain to the police officer about their 'doozy of a day.' I laughed so hard I had to stop the movie and I woke my kids up."

u/StyxCoverBnd

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

23. White Chicks (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcqJ5_0iOiI12300
Sony Pictures Releasing

"I didn't just die from laughter — it was beyond that. I laughed so hard I enrolled in night school to learn masonry, carved my own gravestone, then died."

u/henrymurraysmith

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

24. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIubt_0iOiI12300
20th Century Fox

"Not me, but I thought my mom was gonna piss herself laughing when we saw this in theaters. I was I think about 10 at the time so a lot of the jokes went over my head. I get them all now, though, and my favorite has to be the 'drive-by fruiting.'"

u/frankNh00ker

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

25. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bsh0_0iOiI12300
New Line Cinema

"When Lloyd sees the moon landing photo on the wall and thinks it had JUST happened. It made me laugh out loud."

u/Bishop503305

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

26. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ugof_0iOiI12300
Universal Pictures

"When Knives asks if Scott is home and Wallace says, 'Oh, he just left' and you see Scott DIVE out of the window. I could not breathe the first time I saw that."

u/R520JR

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

27. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EikPi_0iOiI12300
Universal Pictures

"For me it was the scene when Andy Samberg sings 'Finest Girl.' I don’t think anyone could imagine where the lyrics would go when the song started. If you’ve never seen it, stop what you’re doing, see this movie immediately, and be rewarded with one of the funniest moments of your life. I laughed so hard, so uncontrollably, and so long that people in the audience turned around to see if I was okay. It just hit my sense of humor in the perfect way. Those Lonely Island movies are underappreciated."

u/ObiSteffs

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

28. Game Night (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1pWd_0iOiI12300
Warner Bros. Pictures

"Jesse Plemons’ death fake-out to actually getting shot. I had to pause the movie and walk around the house in order to stop laughing."

u/tetrohydro74

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

29. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifQeQ_0iOiI12300
EMI Films

"When Sir Lancelot runs out of the forest toward the castle forever as the confused guards watch."

u/Adept-X

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

30. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbKLw_0iOiI12300
Madman Entertainment

"The opening 10 minutes. I had to start the movie over twice because I was crying tears of laughter."

—u /SuperNintenda

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

31. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y4o7_0iOiI12300
The Weinstein Company

"The 'speaking Italian' scene in Inglourious Basterds, from Brad Pitt’s 'buongiorno' to the other dude making the excessive hand gestures, I was wheezing."

u/magicmulder

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

32. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCCB6_0iOiI12300
Lionsgate

"When the actor from 50 Shades of Grey breaks into song. I've never seen 50 Shades , but watching this movie, I could tell this guy has serious acting chops, and I sensed there was a meta-joke in his casting for the role. I looked him up just before the song. Anyway, the joke totally worked for me."

u/dragontracks

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

And finally:

33. Zombieland (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXGvz_0iOiI12300
Sony Pictures Releasing

"All of Bill Murray's scenes, but especially his last one."

u/Damiklos

You can enjoy the silly scene here:

All right, you've read their picks, but now it's your turn! What's the absolute hardest you ever laughed during a movie? Share your story in the comments below!

Some responses were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T Reddit .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSJ9s_0iOiI12300

Get your heart pumping with Fall , a new thriller that will take you to terrifying heights. Watch it on demand right now , and on DVD/Blu-ray on Oct. 18.

Lionsgate

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’

Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olympia Dukakis
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Jason Segel
Person
Andy Samberg
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Columbia Pictures#Sony Pictures#Universal Pictures#Automobile#U Calm Hovercraft 9858#New Line Cinema
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83

Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy