21 Recent Horror Books You Need To Read Before Halloween
Halloween is on the horizon, and for some of us, there’s nothing quite like curling up with some hot cider, sweet treats, and a spooky book guaranteed to make us check over our shoulders not-so-infrequently.Disney
Luckily, the past few years have been a boon to fans of terrifying tomes, with horror writers, both fresh and established, offering some of their most pulse-pounding writings to date. With this in mind, I’ve assembled 21 exceptional horror books from recent years that will have your heart racing throughout every petrifying page this Halloween season.
1. The Remaking by Clay McLeod Chapman (2019)
2. Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth (2022)
3. Anybody Home? By Michael J. Seidlinger (2022)
4. Manhunt by Gretchen Felker-Martin (2022)
5. A Black and Endless Sky by Matthew Lyons (2022)
6. Goblin by Josh Malerman (2017)
7. Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero (2017)
8. Cunning Folk by Adam Nevill (2021)
9. The Ghost Tree by Christina Henry (2020)
10. Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare (2020)
11. Tastes Like Candy by Ivy Tholen (2020)
12. The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass (2021)
A riveting YA novel that breaks the macabre mold, The Taking of Jake Livingston tells the tale of an ostracized Black teenager who has to deal with popularity problems, social anxiety, and the ghost of a school shooter who pledges to make his life a living hell.
