Cory Hardwick Responded to Rumors He Cheated On Tia Mowry Amid Their Divorce

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict this week after 14 years of marriage and two children together.

Cory Hardrict is shutting down rumors he cheated on Tia Mowry amid their divorce.

Earlier this week, Tia emotionally announced that they're splitting following 14 years of marriage — and a total of 22 years together.

"I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," Tia wrote in a social media statement.

She added, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

While her message was met with plenty of support, some fans began to accuse Cory of cheating on Tia.

While Cory has not said much about the split, he did take to the comment section to respond to the allegations.

In a thread of comments on one of his recent posts, someone suggested that Cory "cheated on her," to which he simply responded, "Lies!"

Cory has since deleted the comment and has yet to share any sort of official statement about the couple's divorce.

Tia and Cory share two children, so wishing their family the best as they begin their new journey apart.

