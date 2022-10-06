Changes made by Postmaster General DeJoy before 2020 election harmed US Postal Service, judge rules

Bluntly summarized, the hilariously lame “independent state legislature” theory of presidential elections, goes like this:. Having held an election for president in which Candidate A (let’s call him Joe Biden) carried State Z, the legislature of State Z has the power to appoint electors who are pledged to cast the state’s electoral votes for Candidate B (let’s call him Donald Trump) for any reason or no reason at all, other than that the legislators are Republicans, and the voters chose the Democratic candidate.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO