Changes made by Postmaster General DeJoy before 2020 election harmed US Postal Service, judge rules

By Crime, Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Justice
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Scott F
4d ago

worst Postmaster general the postal service has ever had. Look at his investments of over $73 million in the postal services competition. Why would he want the Postal Service to survive. Huge conflict of interest. He needs to be sent packing

Reply(10)
224
Cooter Shears
4d ago

Ya think, he’s hell bent on destroying the postal service. The man hasn’t any idea what he’s doing. Or maybe he does, I honestly believe that he wants to run the postal service right into the ground. Just look at him, he has evil written all over his face.

Reply(14)
124
Annette
4d ago

My husband could have told you that! He retired in 2020 because Dejoy was such a joke. That's what you get for allowing someone to BUY their position!

Reply(7)
117
