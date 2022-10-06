Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billings attorney seeks restraining order blocking Metra management privatization
A Billings attorney believes the process used by Yellowstone County commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely. Gene Jarussi has asked Yellowstone County District Court to place a temporary restraining order against county commissioners to halt the privatization bid process...
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
Woman struck and injured by train at Billings crossing
Police said on social media the woman suffered "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
Laurel Outlook
Local hero: Billings man rescues three Laurel girls after car plunges into ditch
Travis Salter had a premonition that he should move closer to an irrigation ditch during the Laurel-Central football game last week in Billings. That move helped him save three Laurel teenagers’ lives after their car plunged into a ditch behind St. Francis School. “Three minutes after I sat on...
yourbigsky.com
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver
Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
KULR8
Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
yourbigsky.com
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Man arraigned on charge related to shooting at Billings park
A man arrested following a shooting at a Billings park where dozens of people were gathered for youth football practices was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
Fish, Wildlife & Parks warns bird hunters in Montana to be vigilant of bird flu
"The current one is transmitted primarily by waterfowl. It's highly lethal in geese, especially snow geese and Canadian geese." said Charles Noland
Comments / 2