Bridger, MT

Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver

Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT
Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
BILLINGS, MT

