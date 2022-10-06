Read full article on original website
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver
Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
Laurel Outlook
Local hero: Billings man rescues three Laurel girls after car plunges into ditch
Travis Salter had a premonition that he should move closer to an irrigation ditch during the Laurel-Central football game last week in Billings. That move helped him save three Laurel teenagers’ lives after their car plunged into a ditch behind St. Francis School. “Three minutes after I sat on...
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
Fish, Wildlife & Parks warns bird hunters in Montana to be vigilant of bird flu
"The current one is transmitted primarily by waterfowl. It's highly lethal in geese, especially snow geese and Canadian geese." said Charles Noland
