ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested over misconduct in public office after ex-police officer accused of racist WhatsApp messages

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUtM0_0iOhNqlz00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police has said, after a BBC investigation alleged that an ex-officer and immigration official had posted racist content on WhatsApp .

Scotland Yard said a man in his 60s had been detained shortly after midday on Thursday and was suspected of committing offences under the Communications Act.

He remains in custody at a south London police station, the force said.

It comes after the Home Office announced it had suspended a member of staff, after a BBC Newsnight probe accused immigration official Rob Lewis of creating a group chat on WhatsApp in which messages reported to contain “the very strongest racial slurs” were allegedly shared.

In a statement following the report, the new Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, pledged to “be ruthless in rooting out those corrupting officers and staff, including racists and misogynists, from our organisation”, adding: “They undermine the honest and dedicated majority who determinedly serve the public.”

The WhatsApp group uncovered by the BBC is said to have contained messages relating to the government’s Rwanda policy, recent flooding in Pakistan which killed nearly 1,700 people, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The group is alleged to have included several former officers who used to work for the Met’s specialist branch which guards parliament and protects ministers, and many serving officers are claimed to have left following the murder of Sarah Everard last year by Wayne Couzens, who was a member of the same branch.

Couzens, who is serving a whole-life sentence, was found by investigators to have been in WhatsApp groups in which racist, misogynistic and homophobic messages were shared, over which two of his former Met Police colleagues were convicted last month .

The messages in the WhatsApp group uncovered by the BBC this week were passed to the broadcaster by Dave Eden, also a former member of the Met’s Diplomatic Protection Group, who had been part of the WhatsApp group since its creation in 2016.

“The entire undertone is one of racism and misogyny,” said Mr Eden, a police officer of 27 years who retired in 2010.

He told the broadcaster: “This group tells me that the culture of the Metropolitan Police hasn’t changed. And in fairness, it’s not just this group, it’s other groups. It’s what I’m hearing out of the mouths of ex-colleagues. And what I’m witnessing all the time.”

Mr Eden is reported to be preparing a submission of material to the inquiry by former lord advocate of Scotland, Dame Elish Angiolini, set up in the wake of Everard’s murder to understand how an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was able to abduct, rape and kill a member of the public.

In a statement issued in response to the Newsnight report, the new Met Commissioner said: “I have taken over as the leader of an organisation that has been far too weak in taking on those who undermine the honest and dedicated majority, who determinedly serve the public.

“That will change and I will continue to seek out those, from both within and outside the Met, with that constructive anger who can help us reform.”

Announcing that it had suspended a member of staff, the Home Office said: “We expect the highest standards of our staff and have a zero tolerance approach to anyone displaying racist, homophobic, misogynist or discriminatory behaviour.

“Where we are made aware of such behaviour we will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for ‘abhorrent’ impaling of young seagull

A man who killed two seagulls before impaling one on a fence has been jailed for the “abhorrent” attack.Terrence Johnston, 41, attacked the herring gulls on a street in Sunderland in July this year.A court heard he first climbed a fence and caught a young gull before killing it and impaling it on the railings.Minutes later, he then grabbed a second bird, swung it around and hit it off a surface before throwing it over the fence – causing fatal injuries.Johnston, of Sunderland, was arrested and later admitted the killing of two wild birds when he appeared before magistrates in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Police announce discovery of new evidence in missing toddler case as dispatch call obtained

Police have announced the discovery of new evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon while a dispatch call by emergency services has been obtained by local media. The 20-month-old boy has been missing for almost a week. Police have said that Quinton was last seen at home in Savannah, Georgia, around 6am on Wednesday 5 October. About three hours later, he was missing. “We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward and we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us,” the Chatham County Police Department posted on Facebook...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The Independent

Nurse ‘searched for five-day-old boy’s parents on Facebook hours after murdering him’, court told

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".Letby, 32, has denied...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s babysitter reveals odd text before toddler’s disappearance

The woman who babysits Quinton Simon, the missing Georgia toddler, has said she received an unusual text message the morning he went missing from his home in Savannah.Speaking in an interview with WSAV on Monday, the babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on Wednesday morning last week that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last minute decision. She continued: “Which was kind...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Racists#Rwanda#The Metropolitan Police#Scotland Yard#The Home Office#Bbc Newsnight#Met
The Independent

Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India

A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’

A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Charges dropped against teen shot by police officer while eating in his car outside McDonald’s

Officials in San Antonio, Texas, have decided to drop charges they intended to file against a teenager who was shot by a police officer outside a McDonald’s.Erik Cantu, 17, was said to be in a critical condition on Friday following the 2 October shooting at a McDonald’s in San Antonio. The police officer responsible, James Brennand, has since been fired. Mr Cantu had initially faced charges for evading detention in a vehicle and for assaulting a police officer, but the Bexar County criminal district attorney, Joe Gonzales, announced they had been dropped on Friday.Mr Gonzales said during a news...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Angry motorists drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road as 100 activists arrested

Angry motorists have been filmed dragging climate activists out of the road during Just Stop Oil's latest protest in the capital. The Metropolitan Police made 100 arrests over this weekend as Just Stop Oil campaigners blocked roads in London in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. Drivers in Westminster were seen dragging protesters out of the road near the parliament, as one confronted the climate group by saying: “I have to go to hospital... stop interfering with us.”One activist was also filmed climbing on top of a police van and glueing his hand...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

‘Terrible things happened here’: Entire families believed to be inside mass graves in Ukraine’s Lyman

The fields are lit by pale autumn sunshine and covered in red and gold fallen leaves. They are also scarred with dark shallow graves – scenes of mass burial that have become painfully familiar in Ukraine’s bitter war. The sites outside Lyman, in the Donetsk region, contain around 200 bodies, say Ukrainian authorities – of civilians, including babies and children, and soldiers who had died during four months of Russian occupation of the city. It remains unclear how many of those who died were deliberately killed or were victims of the missiles, air strikes and shelling during a time when...
EUROPE
The Independent

Four suspects in bizarrely dressed ‘Green Goblin’ gang that attacked women on NYC subway identified

Four women accused of attacking two others on the NYC subway while dressed in neon green full-body jumpsuits have been identified. Emily Soto, 34, and 26-year-olds Mairam Cisse Issouf, Ciante Alston and Dariana Pegueroa are allegedly part of a group dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang,” who viciously hit two 19-year-old women on a Times Square subway train, the New York Post reported. The identities of four other suspects have not been revealed. The victims, who were celebrating their birthdays, were also robbed of their bags and cellphone during the incident on 2 October. During a press conference on Friday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter's execution

The lead prosecutor of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz made his final push Tuesday to persuade jurors to sentence him to death, telling them during his closing argument that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution.Mike Satz said Cruz “was hunting his victims” as he stalked a three-story classroom building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for seven minutes, firing into some victims at close range and returning to some wounded victims as they lay helpless “to finish them off."He pointed to Cruz's internet writings and videos, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mourners gather for first funerals of petrol station explosion that killed 10 people

Mourners have gathered to pay tribute to victims of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people as the first funerals from the tragedy got underway.The deadly blast ripped through a village service station and shop, as well as nearby buildings, in County Donegal, Ireland, last week. The youngest victim was just five years-old, a girl who had gone to the shop to buy her mother a birthday cake. The first funeral from the tragedy was held for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher on Tuesday morning. The young woman was a fashion designer who was meant to start a new job on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged with separate offences of rape and child sex abuse.Investigators believe 45-year-old convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine after abducting her from a holiday apartment where she had been staying with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and younger siblings, Amelie and Sean.Here the PA news agency provides a breakdown of the main events after the three-year-old vanished.2007– May 3: Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, leave their children asleep in their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in southern Portugal while they dine with friends at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pedestrian narrowly avoids injury as Kyiv bridge hit by missile

A pedestrian narrowly escaped injury as an explosion rung out close to a bridge they were walking on in Kyiv today, 10 October.Strikes hit Kyiv this morning in the wake of a huge explosion that hit a Russian-installed bridge in Crimea, which Vladimir Putin called a “terrorist attack.”At least eight civilians have been killed and 24 have been injured, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People, as a pedestrian walks on it.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vladimir Putin drives lorry over Russia-Crimea bridge in 2018 in resurfaced footageFireballs engulf Kyiv buildings as Russian missiles hit civilian areasMoment BBC journalist takes cover as Russian missiles hit Kyiv during live broadcast
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy