Best Fashion Trends to Try This Fall as Seen on Lori Harvey, Kendall Jenner and More

Hello fall! There's no better feeling than breaking out your favorite cold-weather looks.

In addition to dusting off your go-to knee boots and cozy sweaters, autumn gives Us the opportunity to try out new styles and revamp our wardrobes ahead of winter. Although updating your clothing rotation can sometimes be daunting, there were several eye-catching trends on the fall/winter 2022 runways — making it easy to find your own personal aesthetic.

Carolina Herrera unveiled patterns, Laquan Smith demonstrated how to rock figure-hugging cutouts , Christian Cowan served up textures and PatBO proved that sequins aren't only reserved for New Year's Eve.

Furthermore, celebrities including Lori Harvey , Kendall Jenner , Zendaya and more have provided further fall inspiration while attending award shows, sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week and hanging out in New York City.

In September 2022, Jenner was spotted in the Big Apple in a skintight denim dress by Sportmax. The frock featured a midi construction and a flattering cinched waist. The dark wash of the look is perfect for the cooler season and the sleeveless silhouette is ideal for days when the temperature stays in the 60s. Jean ensembles also had a major moment on the fall/winter 2022 runways of Balenciaga, David Koma, Tibi and Vetements.

The reality star paired the look with rounded sunglasses and a caramel-colored fur bag with contrasting black leather accents. On her feet, the 818 Tequila founder rocked shiny black pointed-toe boots that were finalized with a stiletto heel.

The simplicity of Jenner's outfit is perhaps what made it so eye-catching to Us . Denim is easy to wear, never goes out of style and is sold everywhere. You can find high-end options with Balmain or budget friendly choices with Zara and Target. Her boots were also timeless and are a piece nearly everyone already has in their closets. (See, building a fall wardrobe isn't that bad after all.)

Keep scrolling to see more stars in fall trends you should try: