ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Best Fashion Trends to Try This Fall as Seen on Lori Harvey, Kendall Jenner and More

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Um8IS_0iOh6ypX00

Hello fall! There's no better feeling than breaking out your favorite cold-weather looks.

In addition to dusting off your go-to knee boots and cozy sweaters, autumn gives Us the opportunity to try out new styles and revamp our wardrobes ahead of winter. Although updating your clothing rotation can sometimes be daunting, there were several eye-catching trends on the fall/winter 2022 runways — making it easy to find your own personal aesthetic.

Carolina Herrera unveiled patterns, Laquan Smith demonstrated how to rock figure-hugging cutouts , Christian Cowan served up textures and PatBO proved that sequins aren't only reserved for New Year's Eve.

Furthermore, celebrities including Lori Harvey , Kendall Jenner , Zendaya and more have provided further fall inspiration while attending award shows, sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week and hanging out in New York City.

In September 2022, Jenner was spotted in the Big Apple in a skintight denim dress by Sportmax. The frock featured a midi construction and a flattering cinched waist. The dark wash of the look is perfect for the cooler season and the sleeveless silhouette is ideal for days when the temperature stays in the 60s. Jean ensembles also had a major moment on the fall/winter 2022 runways of Balenciaga, David Koma, Tibi and Vetements.

The reality star paired the look with rounded sunglasses and a caramel-colored fur bag with contrasting black leather accents. On her feet, the 818 Tequila founder rocked shiny black pointed-toe boots that were finalized with a stiletto heel.

The simplicity of Jenner's outfit is perhaps what made it so eye-catching to Us . Denim is easy to wear, never goes out of style and is sold everywhere. You can find high-end options with Balmain or budget friendly choices with Zara and Target. Her boots were also timeless and are a piece nearly everyone already has in their closets. (See, building a fall wardrobe isn't that bad after all.)

Keep scrolling to see more stars in fall trends you should try:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Through the Years: A Look Back at the Model’s Evolution

Going from Olympian’s daughter to reality fixture to fashion superstar, Kendall Jenner has grown up in front of fans’ eyes. Now, she’s taking the world by storm. In 2017, Forbes named her the world’s highest-earning model after the then-22-year-old raked in a $22 million in a single year. Two years prior, in an interview with […]
Us Weekly

Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time

Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world's most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. "I […]
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Originally Not Allowed to Wear Marilyn Monroe Dress: ‘They Just Pulled the Whole Thing From Me’

What almost wasn’t. Kim Kardashian made a statement in Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the 2022 Met Gala — but the look almost didn’t make it onto the red carpet. “They just pulled the whole thing from me, so I am fuming. I tried the prototype first to see if that fit. Once it fit, they sent the original,” Kim, 42, explained in a confessional during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 3. “When I went to put it on, it wouldn’t even go up over my hips. I was devastated.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Offset and Wife Cardi B Honor Migos Member Takeoff After His Death

Celebrating his memory. Offset and Cardi B gave a touching tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death on Tuesday, November 1. The WAP rapper, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video where Takeoff discusses the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late performer said in the interview from Complex Music about a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Wouldn’t Let Tristan Thompson Pay for Daughter True’s Birthday After Paternity Scandal, Reveals How Long They Went Without Seeing Each Other

Her special gift for True. Khloé Kardashian offered a rare glimpse into her complicated coparenting relationship with Tristan Thompson after his paternity scandal. During a new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 3, Kris Jenner surprised Khloé, 38, when she revealed that Tristan, 31, planned to foot the bill for their […]
Us Weekly

Victoria Fuller Spotted With Greg Grippo as ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Relationships With Johnny, Alex Air on ‘BiP’: What to Know

Paradise lost? As season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs, Victoria Fuller has made waves in Bachelor Nation. The 29-year-old Virginia native first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. After she was linked to season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria opted to appear on season […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

238K+
Followers
24K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy