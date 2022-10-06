ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Advocates and leaders bring awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I79mG_0iOh5ami00

Advocates and leaders bring awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Advocates are standing up to domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Thursday morning, activists and other support groups held a leadership breakfast.

Organizers said that domestic violence shootings and homicides are up 21%, even as other shootings and homicides are down.

CBS 2 spoke to one of those organizers about how to reverse this trend.

"We've got to limit access to guns for those committing domestic violence. We've got to strengthen our safety planning and support for survivors so when they are trying to leave and at their most dangerous time, that we have resources that can support them," said Amanda Pyron, Executive Director at The Network . "And we need to raise awareness. If there's a firearm involved in a domestic violence situation, survivors are 500 times more likely to be the victim of a homicide."

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline at 877-863-6338.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Youth initiative "Healing Through Justice" gets $10 million grant for mental health efforts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A youth-led movement for mental healing in Chicago is getting a major grant to expand its activism and leadership training.The Kellogg Foundation is awarding $10 million to the Healing Through Justice project in the next eight years.Healing Through Justice is a partnership between the non-profit Communities United and Lurie Children's Hospital, which focuses on supporting Black and Brown youth in Chicago as they work to create and modify traditional mental health systems to recognize systemic racism and be accountable to the communities they serve."We are facing a national youth mental health crisis compounded by a pandemic and our city is looking for solutions to address its impact on safety and the wellbeing of young people," said Laqueanda Reneau, Youth Organizer of Communities United. "Young people are leading us in an effort to address the trauma, especially in communities of color, that they and their families are experiencing."The initiative also focuses on allowing Black and Brown youth to lead efforts to find new pathways to recovery for those suffering a mental health crisis. The project will use the money to invest in 3,000 young leaders and implement new mental wellness strategies.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Stand Up To Hate Playdate' highlighting diversity on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Come celebrate diversity on the West Side.On October 15 the "Stand Up To Hate Playdate" will offer resources, food and activities throughout Commercial Park, located at 1845 W. Rice St. You can stop by from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.Ferrai Pickett, mom and organizer of the annual event said tables will be set up for children with educational books from a local book store. Books will highlight local communities including LGBTQ+, Black, Hispanic and many indigenous groups. Check out tables with cultural foods that could be your family's new favorite dishes. A yoga instructor will be leading a class on tapping into emotional and managing stress. The event is free to attend and donations can be made through the group's GoFundMe page. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations highlight dispute over future of holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Floats and bands lined State Street in the Loop on Monday to celebrate Columbus Day, as activists in Rogers Park pushed to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day.Crowds lined State Street from Wacker to Van Buren on Monday afternoon for the 70th anniversary of the Columbus Day Parade, celebrating Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, who was once credited with discovering the Americas, but in recent years has become the focus of protests for his enslavement and acts of genocide against Native Americans.Many supporters of Columbus Day, particularly Italian American groups, say they're willing to discuss all of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of Illinois families receiving free smoke alarms during Fire Prevention Week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week is Fire Prevention Week. In honor of fire safety, hundreds of Illinois families will get new smoke alarms. The Department of Children and Family Services is distributing the alarms from now through October 15. Families can request a smoke alarm from their caseworker.According to the National Fire Protection Association, 60% of fire deaths happen in homes without a working smoke alarm.The Red Cross is urging people to practice their escape plans in the event of a house fire.The Red Cross said they've helped more than 150 people affected by 25 different fires across the Chicago area, in just the last week They're urging everyone to practice a "two-minute drill," which is how long people typically have to escape a house fire.This includes planning different ways out of a house and having a spot outside where everyone knows to meet.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago celebrating Day of the Girl with empowerment experience in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday is a celebration of all the fierce and fabulous girls out there.It's the International Day of the Girl, meant to encourage girls to become leaders and use their voices to create change.The city is showing it's girl power with "Chicago Day of the Girl." The City Council approved it last month. Alderwoman Pat Dowell plans to give the proclamation to the "Girl Like Me Project."There will be a girl empowerment experience from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, meant to support, protect and direct resources to girls so they can pursue their dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I can help': After a 12-year-old dies by suicide, Chicago mother starts 'Gabriel's Light' to help others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day and one local mom is hoping to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing our youth.Her son died by suicide at just 12 years old.Now she wants others to know the signs to look for when a child is struggling. As CBS 2's Asal Rezai reports, some local teens are helping her in her mission.Gabriel would light up any room he walked into. That's what his mom Carol Deely said, on a day dedicated to shining a light on mental health."He said he was going to go upstairs to do his...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department struggles as burnt-out cops quit, with some heading to burbs

CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters for Iran, women's rights join together in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two groups, one supporting women's rights and the other the people of Iran, thought they were going to be the only ones on Chicago's Federal Plaza Saturday morning. As the double booking of the space became clear, the two groups became one, rallying for each other's causes. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was in Federal Plaza as it all unfolded. Hundreds gathered to stand in solidarity with Iran. "We are talking about basic human rights here. We are talking about, what you want to wear and how you're oppressed as a woman because of your body," said Niloofar Tehrani, a protester...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Homicides
CBS Chicago

Chicago Commons CEO believes kids' own curiosity should guide their education

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want you to meet a Chicago man who's dedicated his life to community service, with a real focus on children, and how early education can make all the difference.He's doing it right. Just ask the kids. Edgar Ramirez is president and CEO of Chicago Commons, the non-profit that runs the Nia Family Center in West Humboldt Park, and several other centers like it.He recently led story time for the kids at the Nia Family Center."These kids are wonderful. I just marvel at the depth and the talent and the abilities...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Temporary memorial to victims of Highland Park July 4th parade shooting removed

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Highland Park residents are saying goodbye to a temporary memorial honoring the victims of the July 4th shooting. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez spoke with families who gathered there Sunday night for the moment. It was a very emotional time for them, and many were moved to tears.But it was also a moment of shared gratitude. They did see pieces of the memorial that brought them healing come down, but they say they are also very moved by the support the community has shown them. About 7,000 handwritten notes draped the center's column at the memorial at the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Protestors to rally for Iran and women's reproductive rights at Federal Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day of action for women's rights.Hundreds will gather Saturday to stand in solidarity with Iran along with women fighting for reproductive rights here in the U.S.CBS 2'S Asal Rezaei reported from the Federal Plaza where both demonstrations will happen.A big turnout is expected as both protests are parts of national and global days of action. What will happen at the plaza Saturday will be echoed in cities across the country and across the world.This will be the fifth protest in Chicago for people standing in solidarity with Iran. We've seen the numbers go from a few...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police teaching street safety amid string of attacks against women in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- West Loop community organizations and Chicago police are teaching neighbors street safety after a string of attacks against women in the area.Two weeks ago a man was arrested for trying to kidnap a woman, near Sangamon and Adams. Police say, that same day Quavon Ewing exposed himself to another woman, and poured a bottle of his own urine on a third victim.Community groups in the West Loop have been working to help women protect themselves.Tuesday at 6 p.m., Chicago police will hold a one-hour presentation on street safety at the Chicago library's West Loop branch. The library is located at 122 N. Aberdeen St. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Chicago

Residents concerned after man was shot dead outside downtown bar with history of violence nearby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A downtown bar is at the center of a controversy once again, following a shooting near the business.A man was shot and killed Sunday morning outside Persona Lounge, at 408 S. Wells St. at Van Buren Street. Another man has now been charged in the shooting. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, this was not the only fatal incident at the bar in recent months.So far this year, at least three people have been killed due to gun violence near Persona Lounge. The bar's owners closed this summer to address the issue, but it was back open Sunday for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime. Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe. Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue. A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home. The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Congressman Sean Casten's teenage daughter, Gwen, died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after his 17-year-old daughter's sudden death, Congressman Sean Casten's office revealed she died of a sudden heart condition.Gwen Casten died in her sleep on June 13. At the time, Congressman Sean Casten remembers late daughter, Gwen, as "happy, healthy, well adjusted young woman", and it wasn't until Friday that her cause of death was made public.In a statement, the Casten family said Gwen died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat that caused her heart to stop. The family said they likely will never know what caused the heart condition. "Gwen was a healthy 2022 teenager. She...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Groundbreaking Tuesday for National Public Housing Museum in Little Italy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A museum more than a decade in the making will break ground Tuesday morning in Little Italy.For 15 years, the National Public Housing Museum has been in the planning and development stage and will finally open to the public in 2023. The site, the historic Jane Addams homes, has been vacant since 2002. The museum creators want to tell the story of public housing in this country, which includes every race, ethnicity, age and religion. That story includes hearing from some who grew up public housing and share the good, and the bad, of this piece of history."I think we have an American story that we need to tell and tell it through peoples lives and peoples lives who lived there," National Public Housing Museum board chair Sunny Fischer said. The museum interviewed many of its board members, all who had an experience with public housing. The groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m., and the museum will open next year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An Abraham Lincoln statue was vandalized in Lincoln Park. The statue was spray painted with graffiti on the base with red paint splashed on the head and back. The incident took place Monday afternoon, in the 1600 block of N. LaSalle Street and the paint was still visible overnight. Police have not released details on the vandals or when the statue will be cleaned up. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fundraiser held for 13-year-old shot in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Family and friends are rallying behind a teen injured in a West Side shooting .Axel Robledo, 13, was shot twice in the head while walking to a store with his family in Pilsen.He had two bullets lodged in his brain and needed high-risk surgery to remove them. He survived the surgery but his family says he still has a long road ahead before he fully recovers.His family held a fundraiser for him Sunday. A GoFundMe has been set up for the 13-year-old's medical expenses. The page has already raised over $11,700.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Plainfield community hosting 70th homecoming parade

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's homecoming season and the 70th annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is happening Saturday.The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. On Friday, our Chopper 2 saw students from Plainfield Central High School celebrating.They formed a "W" for Wildcats on the school's field. 
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy